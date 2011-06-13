Life's a beach for George
Clooney has beach hut built in Surrey
The American actor, who is currently in filming SCI-FI film Gravity with Sandra Bullock at the Shepperton Studios in Surrey, has reportedly asked for a beach hut to be installed on set.
The hut has been built right by his trailer at an estimated cost of £100,000 and it includes a basketball court, a hot tub, private landscape and decking area.
Clooney is however generous with his luxuries and regularly lets Sandra Bullock's son Louis in his hut.