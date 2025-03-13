Lilo and Stitch 2025 cast: Meet the full cast of the Disney live-action remake

13 March 2025

Here's the full cast of the Disney live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch
Here's the full cast of the Disney live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Disney's Lilo and Stitch live-action remake is almost here, with the some well-known names as well as some rising stars cast in the roles of Lilo, Stitch, Pleakley, Jumbo and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Disney fans rejoiced when it was announced a Lilo and Stitch live-action remake was in the works, and now the wait is finally over as the trailer and release date are unveiled.

Ahead of the release in the UK on May 23, 2025, Disney have dropped the first trailer for the highly-anticipated remake, starring the likes of Hannah Waddingham, Maia Kealoha and Zach Galifianakis.

A recreation of the 2022 animated film, Lilo and Stitch tells the heartwarming story of an alien who is mistakenly sent to Earth and is adopted (as a dog) by Lilo and her older sister Nani. While the sisters deal with their grief over the death of their parents, Stitch struggles to deal with his human-like emotions, but through the help of 'Ohana' (meaning family) they begin to heal.

Ahead of the film's release into UK cinemas later this year, here's a look at the cast of Lilo and Stitch, including seven-year-old star Maia Kealoha.

Maia Kealoha as Lilo

Maia Kealoha had a small role in Moana 2 and is now playing Lilo in the live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch
Maia Kealoha had a small role in Moana 2 and is now playing Lilo in the live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch. Picture: Getty

Maia Kealoha is about to become a big star as she takes on the role of Lilo in Disney's Lilo and Stitch live-action at the age of just seven-years-old.

Prior to this huge role, Maia has only had one previous and very small role in Moana 2, but is now leading the cast of this highly-anticipated remake.

After auditioning for the role of Lilo a total of 15 times, Disney called her up and offered her the role. Speaking about the moment she found out, she said: "When I came home [and they said] 'Maia would you like to be our Lilo?' I was speechless and crying."

Chris Sanders as Stitch

Chris Sanders has returned to voice the iconic Stitch
Chris Sanders has returned to voice the iconic Stitch. Picture: Getty

Chris Sanders, 63, is an animator and filmmaker who will return to voice Stitch in the Disney live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch.

He voiced the cheeky and beloved character in the 2002 animated film, and with such distinct vocalisation, it only made sense for him to come back for the 2025 remake.

Aside from voicing Stitch, Chris has worked with Disney on many of their animations as well as Dreamworks, and wrote the screenplay for The Wild Robot (2024).

Other works from Chris include How To Train Your Dragon (2010), Mulan (1998), The Lion King (1994) and Aladdin (1992).

Sydney Agudong as Nani

Sydney Agudong will play Nani in Lilo and Stitch
Sydney Agudong will play Nani in Lilo and Stitch. Picture: Getty

Actress Sydney Agudong, 24, will play the role of Lilo's older sister and guardian, Nani, in Disney's Lilo and Stitch remake.

Born and raised on the island of Kaua'i, Hawaii, Sydney is also a singer and songwriter who has starred in films such as On My Block (2021), West Michigan (2021) and Infamously Love (2022).

Hannah Waddingham as Grand Councilwomen

Hannah Waddingham takes on the role of Grand Councilwomen
Hannah Waddingham takes on the role of Grand Councilwomen. Picture: Getty

Hannah Waddingham has been fantastically cast as the Grand Councilwomen in the Lilo and Stich remake, the head of the alien nation where Stitch originates.

The actress, 50, has already had a stellar career throughout her years both on the big and small screen and on stage; her most notable roles include Gail Meyer in Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy (2024) and Rebecca Welton in the hit series Ted Lasso.

Billy Magnussen as Pleakley

Actor Billy Magnussen will play Pleakley
Actor Billy Magnussen will play Pleakley. Picture: Getty

Billy Magnussen, 39, will take on the role of alien scientist Pleakley who travels to Earth alongside Stitch's creator Jumba to bring him back.

You may recognise the actor from Game Night (2018), No Time to Die (2021), Into The Woods (2014) and The Big Short (2015).

Zach Galifianakis as Jumba

Zach Galifianakis will play Jumba in Lilo and Stitch
Zach Galifianakis will play Jumba in Lilo and Stitch. Picture: Getty

Zach Galifianakis, 55, takes on the role of Jumba in the Lilo and Stitch live-action remake; the mad scientist who first created Stitch and who travels to Earth to retrieve his creature alongside Pleakley.

The comedy actor is best known for his role of Alan in The Hangover film series as well as Due Date (2010) and Birdman (2014).

Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles

Courtney B. Vance has been cast as Cobra Bubbles
Courtney B. Vance has been cast as Cobra Bubbles. Picture: Getty

Courtney B. Vance, 65, will play the role if Cobra Bubbles; the social worker (and former CIA agent) who is sent to check on the welfare of Lilo as her older sister, Nani, attempts to raise her following their parent's death.

His most famous previous films include The Hunt For Red October (1990), Hamburger Hill (1987), Space Cowboys (2000) and Dangerous Minds (1995).

Kaipo Dudoit as David Kawena

Kaipo Dudoit will take the role of David in Lilo and Stitch, Nani's love interest and colleague who helps her raise Lilo.

The actor has previously appeared in Magnum P.I (2020), My Partner (2023).

