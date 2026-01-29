Who is Lily Allen's new boyfriend? Meet Jonah Freud

29 January 2026, 16:04

Lily Allen singer has been seen romantically linked with writer and artist Jonah Freud
By Giorgina Hamilton

Everything you need to know about Lily Allen’s latest beau from his job, age and how long they've been dating.

Lily Allen appears to be turning a new page in her personal life following her high‑profile split from Stranger Things star David Harbour.

After weeks of speculation and a few public outings, the 'West End Girl' singer has been romantically linked with writer and artist Jonah Freud, sparking curiosity about the man who’s been spotted by her side at events from London to Paris.

Here’s everything we know so far about Lily Allen’s rumoured new boyfriend, from who Jonah Freud is to how their connection began and why fans are so intrigued by the pairing...

How long have Lily Allen and boyfriend Jonah Freud been dating?

Lily and Jonah were first publicly linked in December 2025 when they appeared at her festive holiday party in London, hosted at Stringfellows club.

At the event, the singer was photographed sharing affectionate moments with her new man, including a kiss and several cozy embraces, making it one of their earliest confirmed public displays of romance.

Prior to that night, the pair were reportedly seen together at a social gathering at Chiltern Firehouse, hinting that their connection had been growing behind the scenes for some months before the holiday season.

Who is Lily Allen's boyfriend Jonah Freud?

Based in London, Jonah Freud is a writer and artist with connections to some of the UK’s most influential circles.

He is the son of Matthew Freud, the British public relations executive behind Freud Communications, one of the UK’s major PR firms.

His mother is Caroline Hutton, and his extended family includes notable figures in the arts and media, all of which has placed him in a uniquely connected creative circle from a young age.

Perhaps most famously, Jonah’s great‑great‑grandfather was the pioneering psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud.

What does Jonah Freud do for a living?

Despite his prominent family background, Jonah has carved out his own path, keeping a deliberately private life with limited social media exposure and only occasional public appearances.

He is the founder of Reference Point, a hybrid bookstore, library and arts space in London that combines rare books, curated collections and a social hub for creatives.

According to interviews he’s given about his work, Jonah has also contributed writing to collaborative projects exploring themes like grief and mental health.

Over the past year, he’s been spotted at cultural events such as museum dinners, fashion shows and exhibitions — a hint at his connection to London's social scene while still maintaining a relatively low public profile.

Lily Allen opens up about performing at Glastonbury

How serious is Lily Allen and Jonah Freud's relationship?

While neither Lily nor Jonah have publicly confirmed details of their romance, their public outings paint a differnt picture.

After December's outing in London, the couple were seen together in Rome earlier this month, with photos showing them strolling the city’s streets and enjoying coffee together.

On Wednesday (Januray 28), Jonah accompanied Lily to the Valentino fashion show in Paris, further fuelling rumours their relationship is moving into more serious territory.

