Lily Allen picks maid of honour

The coveted job goes to childhood friend Miquita Oliver

Lily Allen has reportedly chosen TV presenter Oliver as her maid of honour.

According to sources Allen's half sister Sarah, with whom she runs the fashion boutique Lucy In Disguise is another bridesmaid, whilst little sister Teddy Rose will be the flower girl.

Lily is getting married to builder boyfriend Sam Cooper in a ceremony on June 11 in Gloucestershire.

Bride and bridesmaid are said to be wearing Chanel.