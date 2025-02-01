Emily in Paris star Lily Collins announces she has welcomed her first child via surrogate

1 February 2025, 14:55

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are first-time parents together
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are first-time parents together. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Lily Collins has announced the birth of her first child through surrogacy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, who celebrated her 35th birthday in 2024, shared the joyful news in a joint social media post with her husband, film director Charlie McDowell.

"Welcome to the centre of our world Tove Jane McDowell," the couple wrote, expressing their "endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way."

The announcement was accompanied by an image of their sleeping daughter alongside a personalised blanket.

The news came shortly after Collins posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to her father, musician Phil Collins.

"From a west coast star to the West End stage and everywhere in between, I'm so grateful to be by your side and for the support, experiences and love we have and will continue to share," she shared, along with photos including one from his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 1999, when she was just 10 years old.

Born in Guildford and raised in Los Angeles, Collins began her acting career early. She found significant success in 2020 as American marketing executive Emily Cooper in the Netflix romantic comedy series Emily in Paris.

Lily Collins in 2024
Lily Collins in 2024. Picture: Getty

The show, which follows Cooper's Parisian adventures, saw its fourth season released last year, with the character relocating to Rome to establish a new office. A fifth season has been confirmed, though the filming location remains unannounced.

Collins made her West End debut last year in Barcelona, a romantic thriller where she portrayed an American tourist engaging in a one-night stand with a Spanish character, played by Money Heist star Álvaro Morte.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Coleen Nolan attends the funeral of her sister Linda

Linda Nolan funeral: Sister Coleen Nolan, Shane Richie pay tribute to "wonderful" star at emotional service
Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

One Day actor Leo Woodall met Meghann Fahy on the set of White Lotus

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy's sweet relationship explained

Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger have been firm friends for decades

Inside Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant's close friendship as they reunite for final Bridget Jones film
Alexander shared his gratitude for fans who have raised funds for charity Mencap.

The Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti 'overwhelmed' by fan support following shock final

The Traitors

Bridget Jones has become classic British character

Bridget Jones: 8 facts you didn't know about the hit film series

Linda Robson broke down in tears when discussing Pauline Quirke

Linda Robson breaks down in tears discussing Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis

Scott Thomas shares a close bond with his brothers Adam and Ryan

Inside Scott Thomas' sweet relationship with brothers Adam and Ryan

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy is set to be released in 2025

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy release date, trailer, cast and plot revealed

Princess Beatrice and her husband have welcomed their second child together

Princess Beatrice gives birth to second baby and reveals beautifully unique name

Royals

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Jack Fincham has been sent to prison for six weekd

Love Island winner Jack Fincham jailed for six weeks after dog attack

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

White Lotus is back for another season in February 2025

White Lotus season 3: Release date, where to watch, cast and storyline

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Married at First Sight

Who are the new bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Who are the new bombshells in Love Island All Stars 2025? Meet Danielle and Sammy

Love Island All Stars 2025

We want to hear from people wanting to propose

Propose on Heart Breakfast! Let Jamie and Amanda help with your Valentine's Day engagement

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were the winners of Love Island season 10

What happened between Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Their Love Island split explained

Sammy Root is one of the Love Island All Star contestants

Sammy Root facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

Mo Gilligan first joined the Masked Singer UK for series two.

Why is Mo Gilligan not on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer

Andrea Corry in 2023

Andrea Corr facts: The Corrs singer's age, songs, husband, children and career explained

Grayson Perry in 2023

Grayson Perry facts: Artist's age, wife, children and career explained

Leo Woodall is making waves in the acting world.

Leo Woodall facts: Age, movies, TV shows and girlfriend Meghann Fahy revealed

TV & Movies

Renée Zellweger is the star of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Renée Zellweger facts: Bridget Jones star's age, partner, nationality and life away from the screen revealed
Omar Nyame is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Omar Nyame facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Colin Firth has become one of Britain’s most celebrated actors.

Colin Firth facts: Actor's age, wife, children and movies revealed