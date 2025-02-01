Emily in Paris star Lily Collins announces she has welcomed her first child via surrogate

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are first-time parents together. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Lily Collins has announced the birth of her first child through surrogacy.

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, who celebrated her 35th birthday in 2024, shared the joyful news in a joint social media post with her husband, film director Charlie McDowell.

"Welcome to the centre of our world Tove Jane McDowell," the couple wrote, expressing their "endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way."

The announcement was accompanied by an image of their sleeping daughter alongside a personalised blanket.

The news came shortly after Collins posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to her father, musician Phil Collins.

"From a west coast star to the West End stage and everywhere in between, I'm so grateful to be by your side and for the support, experiences and love we have and will continue to share," she shared, along with photos including one from his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 1999, when she was just 10 years old.

Born in Guildford and raised in Los Angeles, Collins began her acting career early. She found significant success in 2020 as American marketing executive Emily Cooper in the Netflix romantic comedy series Emily in Paris.

Lily Collins in 2024. Picture: Getty

The show, which follows Cooper's Parisian adventures, saw its fourth season released last year, with the character relocating to Rome to establish a new office. A fifth season has been confirmed, though the filming location remains unannounced.

Collins made her West End debut last year in Barcelona, a romantic thriller where she portrayed an American tourist engaging in a one-night stand with a Spanish character, played by Money Heist star Álvaro Morte.