Lily Collins confirmed as Snow White

Musician Phil's daughter cast as lead in film adaptation of classic tale

The young actress will be playing Snow White in The Brothers Grimm; Snow White, co-starring Julia Roberts as the Evil Queen and Gossip Girl's Armie Hammer as Prince Andrew Alcott.

Several actresses were being considered for the part, including Twilight Saga Kristen Stewart and The Lovely Bones Saoirse Ronan.

Snow White is due to be released in the summer of 2012