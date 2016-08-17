Lily From 'Princess Diaries' Looks Like A Queen Now!

Princess Diaries Film Still

Mia's BFF from the classic film looks fit to be royalty herself these days.

We can't believe it has been 15 years since Anne Hathaway won over our hearts in her role as Mia, an awkward teenage girl who was transformed into a princess after learning that she was heir to the throne. 

Of course, one of our favourite characters in the Disney flick was her outspoken friend, Lily played by actress Heather Matarazzo.

Lily wasn't your ordinary teenager and knew there was more to life than just going to high school, and encourages Mia to use her royal connection to help change the world. 

Turns out she wasn't a fan of Mia's glamorous makeover and preferred her awkward BFF just how she was.

Today, Heather Matarazzo appears to have had a makeover of her own and has  blossomed into quite the fashionista herself.

So what has she been up to since starring in 'The Princess Diaries'?

While she might not have had the Oscar-winning success like her co-star Anne Hathaway, Heather has continued her acting career having starred in the likes of 'Sorority Boys', horror flick 'Hostel 2' not to mention the much-loved 'Princess Diaries' sequel. 

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Gary Barlow bali earthquake

Gary Barlow reveals he’s still “shaken up” after Bali earthquake that killed 100
Jamie Lomas girlfriend

Jamie Lomas, 43, finds love with Hollyoaks member EIGHTEEN years his junior
Blake Lively throwback

Blake Lively wows Emma Bunton with her Baby Spice throwback picture
gordon ramsay

Muscular Gordon Ramsay gets fans hot under the collar with topless photo
Mummy Diaries

Mummy Diaries Series 4: Billie and Sam Faeirs show start date confirmed