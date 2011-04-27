Lily's 'sarcastic' royal joke

Lily Allen says she was being sarcastic about being "outraged" at not getting a Royal Wedding invite.

The singer made the comment on Twitter prompting much coverage...in fact so much that Lily felt it was necessary to put the record straight.



"It was pretty obvious that I was being sarcastic about not being invited to the royal wedding, right?"



But she couldn't resist another joke: "I'm just worried that Clarence House will now be trying to shuffle things round when they must have so much on their plates."



Joss Stone, Victoria and David Beckham and Elton John and David Furnish are all on the list.