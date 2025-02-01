Linda Nolan funeral: Sister Coleen Nolan, Shane Richie pay tribute to "wonderful" star at emotional service

1 February 2025, 14:45 | Updated: 1 February 2025, 15:01

Coleen Nolan attends the funeral of her sister Linda
Coleen Nolan attends the funeral of her sister Linda. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Family, friends and fans gathered for the funeral of singer Linda Nolan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A touching memorial service was held at St Paul's Church, Blackpool - the same venue where she married her beloved husband Brian Hudson, with whom she shared 26 years before his passing in 2007.

The Dublin-born star, who found fame with her sisters in The Nolans - known for their hit 'I'm in the Mood for Dancing' - died on January 15th, aged 65, following a courageous two-decade battle with cancer.

In a moving eulogy, her sister Denise Nolan-Anderson captured Linda's vibrant personality, saying "she would have loved all the fuss today."

Linda Nolan's Funeral Takes Place In Blackpool
Linda Nolan's Funeral Takes Place In Blackpool. Picture: Getty
Anne Nolan arrives at the funeral
Anne Nolan arrives at the funeral. Picture: Getty

The entertainment community turned out in force, including actor Shane Richie and comedian Paul Elliott (Paul Chuckle). Elliott shared fond memories of their time together: "She was just a fun, bubbly person. The world's a darker place without her." He recalled their performances in pantomimes and charity events, mentioning their final lunch together in 2024.

A pink glittery coffin arrived at the church to public applause, while Faith Hill's 'There You'll Be' played. Her sisters Anne, Maureen, Coleen, and Denise walked with family members, many wearing black accented with pink ribbons or carrying pink handbags.

Nolan-Anderson's eulogy painted a picture of a sister who embraced life's glamour: "She really loved going to premieres and opening nights, having her beautiful hair and make-up done, and always was the life and soul of any big occasion."

Shane Richie at Linda Nolan's Funeral
Shane Richie at Linda Nolan's Funeral. Picture: Getty

She spoke of Linda's strength through multiple challenges - cancer diagnosis, losing husband Brian and sister Bernie - noting how instead of being destroyed, Linda "chose to help raise millions for cancer research."

The service included Linda's own recording of 'When It's Over', while attendees included comedian Tommy Cannon, singer Lisa Maffia, Charlotte Dawson (daughter of comedian Les Dawson), Lee Brennan from 911, Coronation Street actress Jodie Prenger.

Linda's impressive career spanned television and theatre, including appearances on Celebrity Big Brother and roles in Blood Brothers, and Prisoner Cell Block H - The Musical alongside Paul O'Grady.

First diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, Linda received the all-clear in 2011, but faced a secondary diagnosis in 2017. Her final days at Blackpool Victoria Hospital followed complications from double pneumonia, where she passed away surrounded by her loving siblings.

"It's time to rest now Linda. The battle is over. You are free," concluded Nolan-Anderson in her touching farewell.

