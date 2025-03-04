Linda Robson reveals heartbreaking moment she discovered Pauline Quirke had dementia

4 March 2025, 16:40

Linda Robson has spoken out about Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis
Linda Robson has spoken out about Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Actress Linda Robson has spoken out following the sad news of Pauline Quirke's dementia.

Linda Robson, 66, has revealed the heartbreaking moment she discovered her Birds of a Feather co-star Pauline Quirke, 65, had been diagnosed with dementia.

This comes after the Loose Women panellist revealed Pauline "doesn't know who her kids are", after her husband Steve announced her diagnosis.

Speaking to Bella Magazine, Linda opened up about how she found out about Pauline's dementia, stating: "I've known for the last three years that she wasn't well. I managed to keep it a secret."

They added: "It was very important that I did, because it was up to her family when it was time for them to let everyone know, Steve was taking her away a lot, just to get her out of the country."

Linda Robson and Pauline Quirke have known each other for decades
Linda Robson and Pauline Quirke have known each other for decades. Picture: Alamy

She continued: "I hadn't spoken to her for a little while, and I kept wondering why she hadn't returned my calls.

"Eventually, Steve phoned me back, Lesley (Joseph) and I went for lunch with her, and that's when we realised something wasn't right with her, and that was three years ago."

This isn't the first time Linda has spoken about her friend's diagnosis, with the star telling The Express: "It [the diagnosis] was three years ago so I’ve lived with it for three years as the family have as well. She was so bright and so clever. It can happen to anybody can’t it.

"I have noticed a real difference with her; she doesn’t remember her grandchildren so she’s not going to remember who I am even though we’ve been friends 56 years. It really is sad."

Linda Robson, Lesley Joseph and Pauline Quirke starred in Birds of a Feather
Linda Robson, Lesley Joseph and Pauline Quirke starred in Birds of a Feather. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to The Sun at the same event, she added: "It’s very sad. We’ve been best friends since we were ten. I’ve known [about the diagnosis] for three years and we've managed to keep it quiet.

"She doesn’t know who anybody is. She doesn’t know who I am or who her kids are. Dementia is terrible - I’d rather get cancer, because at least then you’ve got a chance."

Despite the difficulties the pair have faced, they still remain in contact, with Linda telling MailOnline: "I've been FaceTiming. There's not much conversation but it's just nice to see her face really.

"She's in the best place and she's got family looking after her. Hopefully I'm going to go and see her next week."

Pauline Quirke was diagnosed with dementia in 2021
Pauline Quirke was diagnosed with dementia in 2021. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Pauline's husband Steve revealed his wife's diagnosis earlier this year, releasing a statement which read: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline’s decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021."

