Linda Robson reveals Pauline Quirke 'doesn't remember me or her kids' in heartbreaking dementia update

Linda found out about Pauline's dementia diagnosis three years ago. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

The Loose Women star made the heartbreaking admission that Pauline Quirke had forgotten those closest to her.

Linda Robson has revealed that Pauline Quirke 'no longer remembers me or her kids' in a heartbreaking update on her close friend's devastating dementia battle.

The Loose Women star, 66, told reporters at the TV Choice Awards on Monday that the Birds of a Feather actress had lost a lot of her memory and now struggles to place her nearest family members.

Linda, who has known about Pauline's diagnosis for some time, explained how she has struggled to watch her former co-star deteriorate in recent months.

Detailing the awful side effects of the disease, she confessed she would "rather get cancer" than dementia "because at least then you’ve got a chance".

Linda opened up about her friend's dementia battle at the TV Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

Linda told Express.co.uk: "It [the diagnosis] was three years ago so I’ve lived with it for three years as the family have as well. She was so bright and so clever. It can happen to anybody can’t it.

"I have noticed a real difference with her; she doesn’t remember her grandchildren so she’s not going to remember who I am even though we’ve been friends 56 years. It really is sad."

Speaking to The Sun at the same event, she added: "It’s very sad. We’ve been best friends since we were ten. I’ve known [about the diagnosis] for three years and we've managed to keep it quiet.

"She doesn’t know who anybody is. She doesn’t know who I am or who her kids are. Dementia is terrible - I’d rather get cancer, because at least then you’ve got a chance."

Linda Robson starred alongside Pauline Quirke in Birds Of A Feather. Picture: Alamy

Linda explained she had been in contact with Pauline privately by phoning her on FaceTime, but admitted the conversation was limited.

She told MailOnline: "I've been FaceTiming. There's not much conversation but it's just nice to see her face really."

"She's in the best place and she's got family looking after her. Hopefully I'm going to go and see her next week."

Linda Robson breaks down discussing Pauline Quirke’s dementia

Linda previously broke down in tears during an episode of Loose Women after speaking about her "amazing" pal Pauline, who is married with two children.

She wept whilst opening up about the star's spiralling health and was comforted by panelists Christine Lampard, Kelly Brook and Nadia Sawalha.

Speaking about the pair's childhood, she said: "We were at the same primary school together. We did everything together. We travelled all over the world with Birds of a Feather and everything, we went to amazing places. Because of Birds of a Feather, it opened many doors.

"We had such amazing times, honestly. She was an amazing actress as well, and she's got the most beautiful family."

Linda also shared a sweet photo of her and Pauline on Instagram alongside a statement about her friend's dementia battle.

Next to a photo of the two smiling, she wrote: "This will be the only time I speak on behalf of my best friend, Pauline.

"For the past three years, I’ve been in close contact with her husband, Steve, and have spent time with Pauline.

"It breaks my heart to see her endure such a terrible illness. Out of respect for her family and her privacy, I will not be discussing this matter further."

In a statement shared by Pauline's husband Steve, he added: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline’s decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021."