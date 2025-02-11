Linda Robson reveals Pauline Quirke 'doesn't remember me or her kids' in heartbreaking dementia update

11 February 2025, 12:49

Linda found out about Pauline's dementia diagnosis three years ago.
Linda found out about Pauline's dementia diagnosis three years ago. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

The Loose Women star made the heartbreaking admission that Pauline Quirke had forgotten those closest to her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Linda Robson has revealed that Pauline Quirke 'no longer remembers me or her kids' in a heartbreaking update on her close friend's devastating dementia battle.

The Loose Women star, 66, told reporters at the TV Choice Awards on Monday that the Birds of a Feather actress had lost a lot of her memory and now struggles to place her nearest family members.

Linda, who has known about Pauline's diagnosis for some time, explained how she has struggled to watch her former co-star deteriorate in recent months.

Detailing the awful side effects of the disease, she confessed she would "rather get cancer" than dementia "because at least then you’ve got a chance".

Linda opened up about her friend's dementia battle at the TV Choice Awards.
Linda opened up about her friend's dementia battle at the TV Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

Linda told Express.co.uk: "It [the diagnosis] was three years ago so I’ve lived with it for three years as the family have as well. She was so bright and so clever. It can happen to anybody can’t it.

"I have noticed a real difference with her; she doesn’t remember her grandchildren so she’s not going to remember who I am even though we’ve been friends 56 years. It really is sad."

Speaking to The Sun at the same event, she added: "It’s very sad. We’ve been best friends since we were ten. I’ve known [about the diagnosis] for three years and we've managed to keep it quiet.

"She doesn’t know who anybody is. She doesn’t know who I am or who her kids are. Dementia is terrible - I’d rather get cancer, because at least then you’ve got a chance."

Linda Robson starred alongside Pauline Quirke in Birds Of A Feather.
Linda Robson starred alongside Pauline Quirke in Birds Of A Feather. Picture: Alamy

Linda explained she had been in contact with Pauline privately by phoning her on FaceTime, but admitted the conversation was limited.

She told MailOnline: "I've been FaceTiming. There's not much conversation but it's just nice to see her face really."

"She's in the best place and she's got family looking after her. Hopefully I'm going to go and see her next week."

Linda Robson breaks down discussing Pauline Quirke’s dementia

Linda previously broke down in tears during an episode of Loose Women after speaking about her "amazing" pal Pauline, who is married with two children.

She wept whilst opening up about the star's spiralling health and was comforted by panelists Christine Lampard, Kelly Brook and Nadia Sawalha.

Speaking about the pair's childhood, she said: "We were at the same primary school together. We did everything together. We travelled all over the world with Birds of a Feather and everything, we went to amazing places. Because of Birds of a Feather, it opened many doors.

"We had such amazing times, honestly. She was an amazing actress as well, and she's got the most beautiful family."

Linda also shared a sweet photo of her and Pauline on Instagram alongside a statement about her friend's dementia battle.

Next to a photo of the two smiling, she wrote: "This will be the only time I speak on behalf of my best friend, Pauline.

"For the past three years, I’ve been in close contact with her husband, Steve, and have spent time with Pauline.

"It breaks my heart to see her endure such a terrible illness. Out of respect for her family and her privacy, I will not be discussing this matter further."

In a statement shared by Pauline's husband Steve, he added: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline’s decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021."

Beyoncé announces her UK tour

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour 2025: UK dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

Who is in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars cast 2025: Full line up and their show history revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Robbie Williams is going on an exciting tour across UK and Europe in 2025

Robbie Williams Live 2025 tour: Tickets, prices, support acts and venues

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars will see a twist on the final week

Dumped Love Island All Stars to make dramatic return in shock final week twist

Love Island All Stars 2025

Peter Kay has backed his decision to remove three hecklers from a recent show.

Peter Kay defends decision to kick hecklers out of comedy gig for 'spoiling show'

Harriett Blackmore and Luca Bish have a connection outside of the Love Island villa

Love Island's Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's secret connection unveiled

Love Island All Stars 2025

Andrea McLean collapsed before being rushed to hospital

Loose Women star Andrea McLean rushed to hospital with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home
Love Island All Stars is taking over our winter TV watching

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 finish?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Stack of pancakes plus somone flipping one in a pan

When is Pancake Day 2025? Shrove Tuesday facts you need to know

Lifestyle

Lady Gaga has released the music video for Abracadabra

Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra': Song lyrics and video explained as Mayhem album release date confirmed
As MAFS Australia kicks off Down Under, can we watch it here in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

Married at First Sight

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth

TV & Movies

Colin Farrell almost joined Boyzone

Colin Farrell cringes at "terrible" Boyzone audition where he almost joined the band

Kaleb Cooper and his partner Taya are expecting their third child together

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper reveals his partner is pregnant with their third child

Serena Williams came to Taylor Swift's defence

Serena Williams defends Taylor Swift after she's booed at the Super Bowl 2025

Lady Gaga performed an emotional ballad at the Superbowl

Lady Gaga leaves fans in tears as she delivers emotional Super Bowl 2025 performance

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Valentine's Voicenotes

Dedicate a Valentine's Day message for your partner on Heart Love! Get in touch

Craig David has been on the music scene since 2000

Craig David facts: Age, where he's from, girlfriend and top songs revealed

Marti Pellow is the former frontman of Wet Wet Wet.

Marti Pellow facts: Singer's age, real name, net worth, wife and kids revealed

Is Colin Firth is back for the fourth Bridget Jones film?

Is Colin Firth in Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy?

Ronnie, Jess and Harriett were involved in a love triangle last year

Jess, Ronnie and Harriett's dramatic Love Island triangle explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

The 90s reboot is reportedly in the early production stages.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Cast, plot and release date revealed

A handful of Love Island couples have had babies together.

Love Island babies: All the couples who've had children together

Love Island All Stars 2025