Lindsay Lohan's legal battle

Lindsay Lohan's legal team say the actress has rejected a plea deal - because she's innocent.

The star is accused of stealing a necklace from a jewellery store, but her lawyers say they're confident a jury will acquit her.

The Mean Girls star is now due in court for a preliminary hearing on April 22nd.

The hearing will be conducted by a new judge - the fourth one Lohan has faced in the past year - who will determine whether there is enough evidence for the star to stand trial.



If the judge rules Lindsay should stand trial, the actress could immediately be sentenced for a probation violation and sent to jail for the fourth time.