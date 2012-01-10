Lindsay Lohan to play Elizabeth Taylor?

The troubled starlet, who recently posed for American magazine Playboy in a Marilyn Monroe inspired shoot, is reportedly being considered for the lead role in Lifetime network’s Elizabeth & Richard: A Love Story.

The movie will reportedly focus on the iconic star’s tumultuous romantic relationship with Richard Burton, whom she married and divorced twice.



While there has been no official comment from Lindsay’s team or Lifetime yet, some media insiders believe troubled Lohan could be a good match for the role.

IT has been reported that'both had domineering stage mothers, little semblance of a real childhood, fame from a young age, substance abuse issues, public emotional outpourings, and copious amounts of tabloid drama. The key difference, though, is that Elizabeth Taylor had a true record of achievement before she became the most notorious movie star in America. She had made almost 30 movies by the time she and Burton were making headlines.'

Lifetime announced plans for the film in May 2011.



