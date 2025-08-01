Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic Freaky Friday outfit with lookalike dress

Linsday Lohan is having so much fun with fashion on her Freakier Friday press tour. Picture: Disney/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Lindsay Lohan rocked the Freakier Friday red carpet in a bedazzled purple dress, inspired by her character Anna Coleman's final look in the original 2003 movie.

Lindsay Lohan paid tribute to her Freaky Friday wardrobe at the sequel's premiere last night by donning a bejewelled purple and silver dress strikingly similar to one she wore in the original film.

The American actress, 39, rocked the red carpet at the Freakier Friday event in London wearing a fitted lilac gown encrusted with silver beads, mirroring her character Anna Coleman's final costume in the 2003 flick.

She wowed the crowds in a modern twist on the 15-year-old high school student's iconic last outfit, worn when she performed with her band Pink Slip at her mum Tess's (Jamie Lee Curtis) wedding.

The Ludovic de Saint Sernin design sported the same colour-way and detailing as the Disney protagonist's, but had a few tweaks including added gemstones and a slightly different neckline.

She even paid homage to her red guitar from Freaky Friday. Picture: Getty

The US star paired her look with a vintage red Judith Leiber bag in the shape of an electric guitar, exactly like the one she plays in the movie, putting the finishing touches to her glamorous recreation.

Sharing a stylish photoshoot which featured her stunning look on Instagram, she posted a string of pictures, colour-drenched in purple, to accentuate the dress.

"London, You’re the Ultimate! 🇬🇧," Lindsay wrote on Instagram, echoing one of her famous lines.

Fans were blown away by her tongue-in-cheek fashion sense, with many flooding the comments section to praise her wardrobe choices.

"Love the Anna Coleman reference. Plus the bag is so cute. ❤️," wrote one enthused fan.

"Finale dress 💜✨ #Ultimate," said another.

A third clocked the homage, typing: "The nod to the OG FF dress: chef’s kiss 🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽."

While a fourth simply added: "LINDSAY THESE OUTFITS ARE PHENOMENAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The actress recreated character Anna Coleman's final look. Picture: Alamy

Lindsay has been playing into her nostalgic roles in recent weeks by wearing a handful of reimagined outfits that fans have instantly recognised.

Dressing up as another of her old school alter egos just a few days ago in New York, she channeled one of The Parent Trap's leading ladies in a preppy yellow dress by Balmain.

Playing tribute to British twin Annie James, who is the identical sister to American twin Hallie Parker, the star made reference to the character's classic English style.

"Annie James energy with a Freakier Friday Twist 💛," she wrote on Instagram.

Stylist Andrew Mukamal, who famously pulled together Margot Robbie’s Barbie press tour wardrobe, is the brains behind the fun idea, along with Lindsay, who has loved bringing her iconic characters back to life.

"A little shine, a little silk, a lot of love and some inspo from Hallie Parker 😉💚💜," she said of another outfit, which featured a colourful silk mini dress covered in florals to pay homage to the other Parent Trap twin.

We can't wait to see what's coming next!