Line of Duty series seven 'in the works' as leading stars reveal filming plans

18 July 2025, 16:02

Line of Duty is set to return for a seventh series in 2026.
Line of Duty is set to return for a seventh series in 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Line of Duty stars Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston have hinted the hit police drama is set to return for a seventh series in 2026.

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has given fans the biggest hint yet that the police drama is set to return for a seventh series next year.

The Irish actor, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings, dropped clues that filming had already been scheduled for the nail-biting thriller in Belfast, which is where the previous seasons were filmed.

During an interview on Wednesday this week, the 66-year-old was quizzed over whether AC-12 was back in business tracking down corrupt coppers from the inside.

His answer implied creator Jed Mercurio was working on the storyline, while his fellow co-stars Martin Compston, who plays DI Steve Arnott, and Vicky McClure, who stars as Kate Fleming, were keen to get cracking.

Fans were thrilled to hear an update on the popular BBC show.
Fans were thrilled to hear an update on the popular BBC show. Picture: Alamy

He told Northern Ireland's Radio Ulster: "We're all keeping our fingers crossed, just waiting on the BBC to make an announcement.

"I know Jed's working away. And I know me and Vicky and Martin really want to do it. So hopefully next year we'll be back in Belfast and rattling around the town making a nuisance of ourselves.

"The wheel is turning on that. It's just down to the BBC to make an announcement."

The update comes as lead actor Martin Compston revealed that he wasn't able to take part in Sport Aid next May due to a clash in work commitments.

Teasing that he would be wrapped up in a well-known role, he told Nicky Byrne on his podcast: "I think, already, I know I'm filming next year. This will be a pretty good one this next show."

When pushed if he could share the exclusive on whether he was filming for Line of Duty or not, he replied: "Not on this one... but I think most people can have a guess though."

Adrian Dunbar plays Supt Ted Hastings in the tense cop thriller.
Adrian Dunbar plays Supt Ted Hastings in the tense cop thriller. Picture: Alamy

In April this year, The Sun claimed that Martin, Vicky and Adrian had finally aligned their busy acting diaries and were starting to film scenes for a six-part series.

A telly insider said at the time: "This is the news Line of Duty fans have been waiting for since the sixth season left them deflated when it aired back in 2021.

"The BBC almost immediately requested more episodes to continue the story, but the success of the show meant Vicky, Martin and Adrian were instantly snapped up for other projects.

"But after several meetings with Jed [Mercurio, creator and writer] and the production team, they’ve finally managed to clear space in their calendars next year to commit to making the show."

He hinted that Martin Compston (DI Steve Arnott) and Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) were keen to start filming.
He hinted that Martin Compston (DI Steve Arnott) and Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) were keen to start filming. Picture: Alamy

Fans predict the story will pick up where it left off after the identity of mysterious bent police officer 'H' was revealed.

The anti-corruption squad were left reeling to discover the criminal mastermind on the inside was in fact Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle.

According to speculation, Line of Duty's creator has worked out where AC-12's next move will take the all-star cast.

Production is expected to start later this year and the long-awaited next series is rumoured to air in autumn 2026.

