Lionel Richie addresses Oxford Union

All Night Long star Lionel Richie led a singalong as he spoke to a group of Oxford University students this week!

In a Q&A session after his speech, the 63-year-old was asked to sing - so he chose to get everyone to sing The Commodores' Easy with him.



Lionel was impressed, remarking: 'Let's see how fast that gets to Youtube!'



Well Lionel, it took around a day… Here it is!