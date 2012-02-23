Lionel Richie: Best Videos

We take a look at some of Lionel's greatest music videos...

Lionel was originally a member of The Commodores. The group signed to Motown in 1972 and went on to sell more than 75 million records worldwide, including classic songs like Easy and Three Times A Lady.

A decade later, Lionel embarked upon a fruitful solo career, releasing a string of smash hits like Dancing On The Ceiling and Stuck On You.

Take a look at some of his best music videos below:

'Easy'

'Three Times A Lady'

'Endless Love' with Diana Ross

'Truly'

'You Are'