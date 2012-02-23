Lionel Richie: Best Videos, Pt. II

We take a look at some more of Lionel's greatest music videos...

By the 1980s, Lionel had embarked on a hugely successful solo career, having left group The Commodores.

He released a string of hits, including Dancing On The Ceiling, All Night Long and Stuck On You, becoming a household name in the process.

Take a look at some of his best music videos below, including the iconic video to Hello:

'All Night Long (All Night)'

'Hello'

'Stuck On You'

'Dancing On The Ceiling'

'Say You, Say Me'