Lionel Richie's Country Album

Lionel Richie is going to release a country album.

The Heart favourite has been putting together a series of duets with the likes of Shania Twain, Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw and the album will be out in March 2012.

The album will be called Tuskegee - after the star's birthplace.

Richie will perform some of the songs at next week's Country Music Awards.