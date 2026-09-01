Lionel Richie 'rushed to intensive care' straight from concert after falling ill on stage

Lionel Richie told the crowd he felt "dizzy" and "strange" on Saturday night. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Concertgoers said the 77-year-old confessed to feeling "dizzy" and "strange" before the worrying hospital dash over the weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lionel Richie was reportedly rushed to intensive care straight from his concert on Saturday night after falling ill towards the end of his show in St. Louis, Missouri.

Fans have revealed the 77-year-old superstar admitted he was experiencing a 'funny turn' while performing his final song at The Muny in Forest Park over the weekend.

Telling the concerned crowd he felt "dizzy" and "strange", ticketholders said he asked for a chair during All Night Long and was admitted to A&E later that night.

Doctors have been running tests since the famous singer checked himself into hospital 'out of precaution', according to US outlet TMZ.

The US singer suffered a 'funny turn' during his concert on Saturday. Picture: Getty

There's been no update from Lionel about his condition or current health status on social media, but the US crooner is expected to be discharged at some point today.

Rumours also suggested he saw a paramedic backstage before being taken away in an ambulance.

The worrying hospital dash comes just two months after the American musician suffered another 'dizzy spell' during a gig in June.

He was forced to end his concert early as he performed at the Grand Casino Arena in Minnesota and was seen by medical staff before being whisked off to hospital that evening.

According to audience members, he was caught catching his breath and resting on a chair as he took a moment to steady himself.

The R&B star also suffered a medical issue in June. Picture: Getty

Following the mystery illness over the summer he cancelled two concerts in Chicago and Columbus and shared a statement with fans.

Sharing snaps of his recent shows, he said on Instagram: "Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. ❤️ I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.

"Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together.

"See you in Toronto... let’s party all night long! 🎉."

Fans flooded Lionel's health update with well wishes and positive comments, willing him to look after himself.

"I'm so glad you are doing well," wrote one fan.

"Happy to see you back, well rested and happy," gushed a second.

A third said: "Continuing to pray for you! So glad to hear you are doing well!."

While a fourth added: "So happy to see this post!! Thankful you are doing well."

The Commodores frontman is currently appearing alongside Earth, Wind & Fire as part of a joint tour.

The R&B icons are performing at 26 venues across the USA in a string of soulful shows.

READ MORE: