Lioness Parade sees thousands of fans flock to London to celebrate Euros win
29 July 2025, 13:09
Following their spectacular Euros win on Sunday, the England women's football team are celebrating with a parade in London.
Listen to this article
Thousands of fans made their way to central London for the Lioness Parade celebrating England's women football team winning the Euros.
The team were driven down The Mall and past Buckingham Palace in two double decker busses as they showed off their impressive trophy and celebrated their historic win.
The Lionesses were crowned Euros 2025 champions on Sunday after beating Spain on penalties in a nail-biting final.
Singer Katy B got the party going with a slick performance as she joined the revellers in the festivities.