Lioness Parade sees thousands of fans flock to London to celebrate Euros win

The Lioness Parade occurred on Tuesday July 29. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Following their spectacular Euros win on Sunday, the England women's football team are celebrating with a parade in London.

Thousands of fans made their way to central London for the Lioness Parade celebrating England's women football team winning the Euros.

The team were driven down The Mall and past Buckingham Palace in two double decker busses as they showed off their impressive trophy and celebrated their historic win.

The Lionesses were crowned Euros 2025 champions on Sunday after beating Spain on penalties in a nail-biting final.

Singer Katy B got the party going with a slick performance as she joined the revellers in the festivities.

The Lioness Parade will travel down The Mall. Picture: Alamy

Fans lined up to watch the parade. Picture: Alamy

Young fans were out showing support to the team. Picture: Alamy

Thousands of football fans watched the parade. Picture: Alamy

The double decker buses transported the team. Picture: Getty

Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone. Picture: Alamy

Leah Williamson lifted up the trophy. Picture: Alamy

Sarina Wiegman, Head Coach of England, was atop the bus. Picture: Alamy