Lioness Parade sees thousands of fans flock to London to celebrate Euros win

29 July 2025, 13:09

The Lioness Parade occurred on Tuesday July 29
The Lioness Parade occurred on Tuesday July 29. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Following their spectacular Euros win on Sunday, the England women's football team are celebrating with a parade in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thousands of fans made their way to central London for the Lioness Parade celebrating England's women football team winning the Euros.

The team were driven down The Mall and past Buckingham Palace in two double decker busses as they showed off their impressive trophy and celebrated their historic win.

The Lionesses were crowned Euros 2025 champions on Sunday after beating Spain on penalties in a nail-biting final.

Singer Katy B got the party going with a slick performance as she joined the revellers in the festivities.

The Lioness Parade will travel down The Mall
The Lioness Parade will travel down The Mall. Picture: Alamy
Fans lined up to watch the parade
Fans lined up to watch the parade. Picture: Alamy
Young fans were out showing support to the team
Young fans were out showing support to the team. Picture: Alamy
Thousands of football fans watched the parade
Thousands of football fans watched the parade. Picture: Alamy
The double decker buses transported the team
The double decker buses transported the team. Picture: Getty
Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone
Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone. Picture: Alamy
Leah Williamson lifted up the trophy
Leah Williamson lifted up the trophy. Picture: Alamy
Sarina Wiegman, Head Coach of England, was atop the bus
Sarina Wiegman, Head Coach of England, was atop the bus. Picture: Alamy
Hannah Hampton held the trophy
Hannah Hampton held the trophy. Picture: Alamy

The young princess delighted royal fans on social media.

Princess Charlotte makes royal history with adorable tweet in social media first

Royals

Jack P. Shepherd and Hanni wed over the weekend

Inside Jack P. Shepherd's lavish wedding to wife Hanni surrounded by Coronation Street stars
