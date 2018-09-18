Lisa Armstrong weight loss: Ant McPartlin's ex-wife's break up diet revealed

Since splitting with Ant McPartlin back in January, Lisa Armstrong has shed a stone following her move to Los Angeles to concentrate on her career as a makeup artist.

Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist Lisa Armstrong has been sporting a slimmer figure in the wake of her split from Ant McPartlin.

The I'm a Celeb presenter, who is currently being replaced by Holly Willoughby while he takes time out to recover from drug and alcohol addiction, may have moved on with new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett but Lisa is proving to be the real winner, especially with her lifestyle overhaul and weight loss.

Since Ant announced he would be filing for a divorce, Lisa appears to have been working on herself after losing a stone in weight and giving herself some much needed treat time.

But just how did Lisa Armstrong lose all that weight? We take a look at the makeup artist's transformation.

Diet and exercise

It's become clear that Lisa's stint in Los Angles post-breakup has done her the world of good, and she told Closer magazine her slender figure is all down to her healthy lifestyle.

Lisa told Closer magazine: “I haven’t had a personal trainer or anything like that. It’s all about being healthy and doing some exercise.

“You have to look after yourself as much as you can.”

Mental and self-care

Apparently looking after herself is the key to her slimmer frame and she told The Sun she “takes each day as it comes”.

She explained: “Take each day as it comes. I laugh a lot. Laughter is the best medicine. It can’t get much worse.”

Lisa Armstrong's hair makeover