Lisa Riley facts: I'm a Celeb star's career, age, height, husband and more revealed

Lisa Riley is back in the spotlight with her return to Emmerdale as Mandy Dingle and her appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Everything you need to know about Lisa Riley, from her Emmerdale role and TV appearances to her personal life, height, and net worth.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lisa Riley is back in the spotlight with her return to Emmerdale as Mandy Dingle and her appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025.

She is an English actress, comedian, and TV presenter, best known for her long-running role on Emmerdale, as well as hosting You’ve Been Framed! and competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lisa's career, personal life, and net worth.

Who is Lisa Riley?

Age: 49 (born 13 July 1976)

From: Heywood, Greater Manchester, England

Instagram: @lisarileytv

Lisa Riley, whose full name is Lisa Jane Riley, is an English actress, comedian and TV presenter.

Lisa Riley, whose full name is Lisa Jane Riley, is an English actress, comedian and TV presenter. Picture: Getty

She is best known for playing Mandy Dingle on Emmerdale, a role she first took on in the 1990s and returned to in 2019.

She has built a varied career across television, presenting and reality shows — from hosting You’ve Been Framed! to appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, Loose Women, and most recently joining I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025.

How tall is Lisa Riley?

Lisa Riley is approximately 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) tall.

What has Lisa Riley done in her career?

Lisa first trained at the Oldham Theatre Workshop as a teenager before landing her breakout role as Mandy Dingle on Emmerdale in 1995.

Lisa Riley took part in Strictly come dancing in 2014 (pictured). Picture: Getty

The character quickly became a fan favourite, and Lisa returned to the soap in 2019, proving her enduring popularity. She has also presented You’ve Been Framed!, appeared on daytime shows like Loose Women, and competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, 2014, and 2017.

Her versatility has allowed her to balance acting, presenting, and reality TV across multiple decades.

Lisa is the daughter of her late mother Cath and her father, and she grew up in Greater Manchester before pursuing acting and television work.

Is Lisa Riley married and does she have children?

Lisa Riley is not married but has been in a long-term relationship with her partner, Al, since 2014.

The couple got engaged in 2018, but Lisa keeps both Al’s full identity and their relationship largely private.

She does not have any children and instead chooses to focus on her career and wellbeing.

What is Lisa Riley’s net worth?

Lisa Riley’s estimated net worth is around £4 million.