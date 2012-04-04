Listen to Jason Mraz's new album exclusively on Heart

At 12 noon on Tuesday 10th April, Jason Mraz's brand new album Love Is A Four Letter Word will be streamed exclusively here at heart.co.uk.



Jason is one of the biggest stars on the planet with smash hit singles like I'm Yours and I Won't Give Up, so we're really excited to be bringing you the only UK pre-stream of his fourth album.



Listen to the album's first single, I Won't Give Up, below: