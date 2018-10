Little Mix crowned X Factor winners

After a grueling final spread over two days, the girl group Little Mix have won the X Factor, beating Marcus Collins.

Marcus was gracious in defeat and said that the girls 'deserved it'. Their mentor Tulisa was over the moon and the girls performed a lively emotional rendition of their single.



Their debut single, Cannonball, made famous by Damien Rice, will be played during Heart Breakfast tomorrow so make sure you don't miss it.