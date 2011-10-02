Liz Hurley bowled over by Warne

Shane Warne has finally bowled his maiden over.

It's been confirmed the Australian cricket legend has got engaged to actress and model Liz Hurley.

Warne proposed to Hurley on Friday at a hotel in St Andrews, Scotland, where the cricketer was taking part in a pro-am event.



The couple later posted a Twitter message thanking well-wishers for their congratulations.



The 42-year-old popped the question in front of other diners in the restaurant of the Old Course Hotel. When Hurley said "yes" the couple were given a standing ovation.



Pictures showed the couple smiling as they walked arm-in-arm across a golf course on Saturday, with Hurley, 46, wearing a large sapphire and diamond engagement ring.



The couple first met at an race meeting in July last year and have since been spotted together regularly.



