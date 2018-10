Liz Hurley lands Gossip Girl role

Hurley gets another chance at acting in teen drama

Her acting career may never have taken off, but at the age of 46 Hugh Grant's ex girlfriend is given the chance to prove her acting skills with a role in Gossip Girl.

Hurley will play Diana Payne, a self made media mogul who, according to producers, will have an important effect on the other show characters, especially the Gossip Girl herself.