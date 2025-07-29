Liz McClarnon details devastating toll of IVF that left her 'broken' before pregnancy

29 July 2025, 11:42

Liz McClarnon is expecting her first child with husband Peter
Liz McClarnon is expecting her first child with husband Peter. Picture: Instagram/Liz McClarnon

By Hope Wilson

Atomic Kitten favourite Liz McClarnon has spoken about her fertility struggles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Singer Liz McClarnon, 44, has detailed her IVF struggle after announcing her pregnancy earlier this year.

The 'Eternal Flame' songstress revealed she and her husband Peter were expecting their first child together following multiple rounds of IVF.

Taking to Instagram, Liz detailed her years-long struggle to conceive, penning: "After 8 IVF cycles within 3 years, as you can imagine, I’ve been on hormones more often than not."

She continued: "I just wanted to share how it can look. Sometimes normal and sometimes very not."

Liz McClarnon has opened up about her pregnancy
Liz McClarnon has opened up about her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram/Liz McClarnon

The singer then shared a video of her IVF journey beginning in July 2022, adding: "Life carried on as normal, more injections, I started to gain weight of course that didn’t matter."

Liz then added some images of herself in tears with the words, "A little bit broken, who am I?" written on the picture.

Watch Liz McClarnon talking about her IVF struggles here:

Liz McClarnon details IVF struggle

Liz has previously opened up about her fertility issues, telling the Mirror: "If you fall pregnant naturally maybe you’re not as aware, but at times we would be waiting every single day for the phone call to say how many eggs had been retrieved, or how many embryos they had, or if the embryos were healthy, or growing, or to tell us if I was pregnant. Then when it doesn’t work, you’re just in shock."

Towards the end of 2024 the couple suffered two miscarriages, with Liz revealing: "I said I was ‘done’ after the last one, and Peter was absolutely on board with that, he didn’t say anything other than, ‘This is your body and I’ll support whatever you decide you want,’ which was a huge thing for me.

"I felt so bad emotionally, it was really tough. But then we spent Christmas at home in my tiny two-bedroom flat, an d my mum and dad came down from Liverpool and we all squeezed in. That time actually helped me heal."

Liz McClarnon's husband Peter has been supporting her
Liz McClarnon's husband Peter has been supporting her. Picture: Instagram/Liz McClarnon

The couple announced their pregnancy in May 2025, posting: "I started to record a video of me just telling you but I got too emotional so I thought I’d just hide behind this little announcement instead 🥰

"I just can’t believe we’re here. ❤️ So many have been through exactly what I went through and worse. ❤️ I want to share what I can and add my voice and ears to those who already help others understand or deal with all that comes with ivf and loss after so much hope.

"I’ve been a part of some beautifully supportive communities. I’m so grateful. I am so grateful!"

