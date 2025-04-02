Loose Women's Andrea McLean says she was '24 hours from death' after terrifying health scare

Andrea McLean has detailed her horrific experience with pneumonia and sepsis. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Following her diagnosis with pneumonia and sepsis, Andrea McLean has spoken out about her near death experience.

Loose Women's Andrea McLean has revealed she "nearly died" following her battle with pneumonia and sepsis last year, after her husband found her collapsed on their bathroom floor.

The 55-year-old has bravely opened up about this traumatic event, confessing that if they had waited another 24 hours for medical help, she may have died.

During an interview with The Mirror, Andrea stated: "I didn’t realise how severe my illness was at the time. But the doctors had told my husband, Nick, that had I not got to hospital when I did, had we waited another 24 hours to call for help, I may not be here now."

She then went on to detail the terrifying moment she collapsed, saying: "I got up to go to the bathroom and just fell to the floor. By the time the paramedics arrived they said my blood pressure was so low they had to stabilise me before moving me."

Andrea McLean's husband Nick Feeney found her unconscious. Picture: Getty

Andrea added: "Our bedroom is in the loft and they couldn’t get the stretcher around the tight bend, but eventually I managed to slide down the stairs, and was rushed to hospital. What happened over the next few weeks changed my life forever."

The TV star went on to reveal the impact Covid had on her health, saying: "I’ve had Covid three times and suffered long Covid which left me perpetually exhausted and with an underlying weakness so I seemed to pick every little bug up. I haven’t felt quite right for a very long time, so when my husband and daughter contracted that nasty flu going around in December, I of course caught it too.

"But it lingered with me. I just couldn’t shift it, and it all came to a head the morning I fell to the floor. My blood pressure was 60/40 – it is still very low now – and I think my body just gave up."

Andrea McLean had to be rushed to hospital. Picture: Getty

Andrea then explained how she's come to terms with this horrific experience, confessing: "It was only a few weeks after I got home that I realised the magnitude of what had happened – that if I hadn’t gone into hospital that day, I may not be here now."

She added: "I am still not back to full strength, and my blood pressure is still very low. I recently had another fall – again the result of getting up too quickly. Unfortunately, this time I fell flat on my face and ended up sporting a bruiser of a black eye."

Andrea McLean used to be a Loose Women panellist. Picture: Getty

Andrea continued: "There are rarely second chances in this life, so as I began to regain my strength I knew I had to seize the day and focus on what I really want to do.

"I very nearly died."

Despite this frightening experience, Andrea has changed her outlook on life, stating: "That scary, horrible moment was a turning point, it has led to now and I am feeling really positive about where I am going."