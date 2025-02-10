Loose Women star Andrea McLean rushed to hospital with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home

10 February 2025, 16:56

Andrea McLean collapsed before being rushed to hospital
Andrea McLean collapsed before being rushed to hospital. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Andrea McLean has revealed she was diagnosed with a number of health issues after her husband found her unconscious on their bathroom floor.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Loose Women star Andrea McLean, 55, has revealed she was diagnosed with severe pneumonia, acute kidney injury and sepsis after falling unconscious.

The TV presenter shared a blog post in which she stated her husband, Nick Feeney, discovered her collapsed on the bathroom floor.

Andrea wrote: "We rang the GP who told us to call 999 immediately. The ambulance team were amazing. My blood pressure was so low I couldn’t stand, and I was in a lot of pain. To be honest, I was barely aware of what was happening, other than trying to be helpful."

She continued: "Our bedroom is in the loft, up a steep, narrow flight of stairs, which meant the stretcher couldn’t turn, so getting me out was challenging."

Andrea McLean's husband Nick Feeney found her unconscious
Andrea McLean's husband Nick Feeney found her unconscious. Picture: Getty

The 55-year-old went on to add: "We eventually got out the house, and I can now say with confidence that travelling in the back of an ambulance isn’t as much fun as you think it would be.

"I can’t remember much about A&E other than it was thorough. Questions, scans, lots of needles, and possibly the most painful insertion of a catheter ever experienced.

"Then my X-ray and CT scans came back. I had severe pneumonia, Acute Kidney Injury and sepsis. Things happened quickly; drips, super-strong antibiotics via IV and orally, and I was transferred to the Emergency Assessment Ward."

Andrea then revealed she spent two days and two nights in the ward, where she experienced "sensory overload with the screams, shouting and sound and smell of poo from people losing control of their bowels."

Andrea McLean had to be rushed to hospital
Andrea McLean had to be rushed to hospital. Picture: Getty

The presenter was then informed by doctors she had lost 80 per cent capacity in one of her lungs and was put on morphine.

She was later sent home to rest after the star struggled to sleep on the ward, however she would still need to return to the hospital for her drips.

Andrea then stated: "It’s now February, and I’m still not well enough to handle normal stuff like getting up and rushing out the door to do the jobs I’d been booked to do, because every part of that process would end with me falling down, or at the very least sitting on a tube station floor feeling very unwell and embarrassed at the stares.

"I’m still having ‘funny turns’ while out for a walk, or attempting the mildest of exercise."

She concluded: "It means I haven’t really started 2025 yet."

Andrea McLean used to be a Loose Women panellist
Andrea McLean used to be a Loose Women panellist. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first time Andrea has experience health concerns, as she revealed she had been unwell for three months back in 2023.

Posting a candid message about what she had achieved in a week, Andrea wrote: "Things I did to fill my cup this week, that weren’t to do with work.

"1. I went out with @nickfeeneycoach to support my lovely friend @brendaedwardsglobal on the one year anniversary of the passing of her son Jamal. It was a beautiful, poignant evening.

"Unfortunately, I ended up poorly in bed for three days afterwards. I had pushed myself at the gym that day, which was too much for my tired body."

She went on to add: "So, another episode of one step forward, three steps back. I am now awaiting blood tests to see why I have been poorly for so long now - it’s over three months of absolute exhaustion."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Love Island All Stars is taking over our winter TV watching

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 finish?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Lady Gaga has released the music video for Abracadabra

Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra': Song lyrics and video explained as Mayhem album release date confirmed
As MAFS Australia kicks off Down Under, can we watch it here in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

Married at First Sight

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth

TV & Movies

Colin Farrell almost joined Boyzone

Colin Farrell cringes at "terrible" Boyzone audition where he almost joined the band

Kaleb Cooper and his partner Taya are expecting their third child together

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper reveals his partner is pregnant with their third child

Serena Williams came to Taylor Swift's defence

Serena Williams defends Taylor Swift after she's booed at the Super Bowl 2025

Lady Gaga performed an emotional ballad at the Superbowl

Lady Gaga leaves fans in tears as she delivers emotional Super Bowl 2025 performance

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Valentine's Voicenotes

Dedicate a Valentine's Day message for your partner on Heart Love! Get in touch

The 90s reboot is reportedly in the early production stages.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Cast, plot and release date revealed

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis still share a close relationship despite being divorce

Demi Moore gives emotional update on Bruce Willis amid his dementia battle

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky met through Lady Gaga's mother

Who is Lady Gaga's fiancé? Micheal Polansky’s age, job, family and more revealed

Maya Jama waded in on Grace's drama with Luca.

Love Island All Stars host Maya Jama defends Grace Jackson over Luca Bish backlash

Love Island All Stars 2025

Craig David confirmed a UK arena tour in 2024

Craig David Commitments tour 2025: Tickets, venues, set list and stage times

Olivia and Alex Bowen have announced their pregnancy

Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen announce pregnancy with sweet video

Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

Remember Monday are an up and coming country band

Remember Monday facts: Members, songs and music history revealed

Ronnie, Jess and Harriett were involved in a love triangle last year

Jess, Ronnie and Harriett's dramatic Love Island triangle explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

A handful of Love Island couples have had babies together.

Love Island babies: All the couples who've had children together

Love Island All Stars 2025

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Singer's age, real name, height, net worth and partner revealed

Chiwetel Ejiofor is a celebrated British actor.

Chiwetel Ejiofor facts: Actor's age, movies, wife and kids revealed

Mel Schilling is a dating and relationship Coach

Married At First Sight Mel Schilling: Age, husband and children revealed

Celebrities

The clocks are set to change in March 2025

When do the clocks go forward in the UK in 2025?

Lifestyle