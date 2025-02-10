Loose Women star Andrea McLean rushed to hospital with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home

Andrea McLean collapsed before being rushed to hospital. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Andrea McLean has revealed she was diagnosed with a number of health issues after her husband found her unconscious on their bathroom floor.

Loose Women star Andrea McLean, 55, has revealed she was diagnosed with severe pneumonia, acute kidney injury and sepsis after falling unconscious.

The TV presenter shared a blog post in which she stated her husband, Nick Feeney, discovered her collapsed on the bathroom floor.

Andrea wrote: "We rang the GP who told us to call 999 immediately. The ambulance team were amazing. My blood pressure was so low I couldn’t stand, and I was in a lot of pain. To be honest, I was barely aware of what was happening, other than trying to be helpful."

She continued: "Our bedroom is in the loft, up a steep, narrow flight of stairs, which meant the stretcher couldn’t turn, so getting me out was challenging."

Andrea McLean's husband Nick Feeney found her unconscious. Picture: Getty

The 55-year-old went on to add: "We eventually got out the house, and I can now say with confidence that travelling in the back of an ambulance isn’t as much fun as you think it would be.

"I can’t remember much about A&E other than it was thorough. Questions, scans, lots of needles, and possibly the most painful insertion of a catheter ever experienced.

"Then my X-ray and CT scans came back. I had severe pneumonia, Acute Kidney Injury and sepsis. Things happened quickly; drips, super-strong antibiotics via IV and orally, and I was transferred to the Emergency Assessment Ward."

Andrea then revealed she spent two days and two nights in the ward, where she experienced "sensory overload with the screams, shouting and sound and smell of poo from people losing control of their bowels."

Andrea McLean had to be rushed to hospital. Picture: Getty

The presenter was then informed by doctors she had lost 80 per cent capacity in one of her lungs and was put on morphine.

She was later sent home to rest after the star struggled to sleep on the ward, however she would still need to return to the hospital for her drips.

Andrea then stated: "It’s now February, and I’m still not well enough to handle normal stuff like getting up and rushing out the door to do the jobs I’d been booked to do, because every part of that process would end with me falling down, or at the very least sitting on a tube station floor feeling very unwell and embarrassed at the stares.

"I’m still having ‘funny turns’ while out for a walk, or attempting the mildest of exercise."

She concluded: "It means I haven’t really started 2025 yet."

Andrea McLean used to be a Loose Women panellist. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first time Andrea has experience health concerns, as she revealed she had been unwell for three months back in 2023.

Posting a candid message about what she had achieved in a week, Andrea wrote: "Things I did to fill my cup this week, that weren’t to do with work.

"1. I went out with @nickfeeneycoach to support my lovely friend @brendaedwardsglobal on the one year anniversary of the passing of her son Jamal. It was a beautiful, poignant evening.

"Unfortunately, I ended up poorly in bed for three days afterwards. I had pushed myself at the gym that day, which was too much for my tired body."

She went on to add: "So, another episode of one step forward, three steps back. I am now awaiting blood tests to see why I have been poorly for so long now - it’s over three months of absolute exhaustion."