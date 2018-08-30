Loose Women viewers convinced they heard Coleen Nolan whispering cruel comments about Kim Woodburn

The ITV regular could be heard making unkind comments about the older woman as she sobbed about being abused as a child.

Loose Women viewers are convinced that they heard Coleen Nolan whispering about Kim Woodburn as she sobbed about being abused as a child.

The CBB stars came to loggerheads on yesterday’s show as they tried - unsuccessfully - to bury the hatchet after 18 months of feuding.

But as Kim, 72, opened up about the harrowing abuse that has haunted her throughout her life, Coleen made a snide remark to her sister Linda who was also on the panel.

Coleen, 56, could be heard saying off-screen: "We got this every day as well."

The camera then panned to show Coleen putting down a cup of tea.

She then turned to Janet Street-Porter and said: “She’s going to cry in a minute.”

For clarity - Coleen did not ask for Kim Woodburn to come on the show nor ask to be reunited with her - @loosewomen organised the show. Coleen has no say in their choice of guests -Coleen stayed as calm as possible whilst being insulted live on air which was incredibly unpleasant — Coleen Nolan (@NolanColeen) August 29, 2018

Kim was seemingly unaware of Coleen’s extra commentary, and continued to rant at the other end of the desk.

After Linda Robson tried to calm her down to sooth tensions on the panel, Kim flung her arms up and stormed off stage.

As she left, she took the opportunity to take a final swipe at Coleen, calling her a “con artist" and "lying trash”.

People at home were horrified by the entire exchange, with some questioning producers’ decision to bring the volatile How Clean Is Your House star out to face her nemesis.

By Thursday morning, there had been almost 500 complaints to Ofcom - and Kim even called for Coleen and her sister Linda to be sacked from the show.