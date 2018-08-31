Loose Women Ofcom complaints reach 7000 over bully row

Viewers have been calling for Loose Women to axe former singer Coleen from the panel.

OFCOM have revealed they've received a whopping 7000 complaints over the Loose Women bullying row.

Fans have been calling for Coleen Nolan to be fired from the Loose Women panel after 76-year-old Kim Woodburn stormed off set during a live interview.

A spokesperson for the broadcast regulator previously said: "We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate."

There are calls for Coleen to be fired from Loose Women (Credit - REX)

76-year-old Kim has already been petitioning for Coleen's sacking.

The former How Clean Is Your House star is calling for Loose Women bosses to axe Coleen, 53, and her fellow panelist and sister Linda Nolan for 'ambushing' her on TV.

She told The Sun Online: “I was ambushed, it was disgusting. It was like a circus and I was there for some cruel entertainment. I want Coleen and her sister fired.

"They could have stopped that show. The one who had the ear mic could have stopped it. But they did nothing to curb it.

Viewers have complained to Ofcom (Credit - Loose Women / ITV)

Kim's appearance on Loose Women was billed as an opportunity to reconcile with Coleen after an 18-month feud.

The pair starred together on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and have clashed a number of times since.