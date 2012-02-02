L'Oreal ad with Rachel Weisz banned

Over airbrushing has resulted in a print advertisment to be withdrawn

The ad campaign forL’Oreal’s anti-aging cream Revitalift Repair 10 which uses actress Rachel Weisz as its face, has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

The over use of airbrushing and digital enhancing techniques on the image of Weisz has been deemed exaggerated to show proof that the actress' skin looks smoother and more even.



L'Oreal responded claiming that the stunning results of the image were due to clever light and makeup, but later had to admit that the photograph had indeed been digitally enhanced to make Rachel Weisz look younger than her 41 years.

"We considered that the image had been altered in a way that substantially changed her complexion to make it appear smoother and more even" said the ASA. "We therefore concluded that the image in the ad misleadingly exaggerated the performance of the product"