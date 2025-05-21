Lorraine Kelly could 'quit' show after 'kick in the teeth' ITV cuts

Lorraine Kelly has sparked fears she may quit her ITV show. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Following the news ITV was slashing Lorraine's run-time, there are worries the TV legend could quit her hit daytime show.

Television insiders fear Lorraine Kelly, 65, could quit her daytime show after ITV announced dramatic changes to Lorraine.

On May 20th it was revealed Lorraine would be cut from 60 minutes to 30 minutes, with Good Morning Britain being extended by an extra half an hour to finish at 9:30am. This has led many to wonder whether the veteran journalist will quit the network following this shocking announcement.

News of this schedule change comes just days after the mother-of-one returned to the programme after undergoing surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes, which led the 65-year-old to take time off work.

Now with these new changes, sources have told The Mirror staff are concerned the TV star will leave the show.

Lorraine staff are concerned Lorraine Kelly will quit the show. Picture: ITV

An insider explained: "There are genuine fears among staff that Lorraine may decide to walk if the quality of the show they are putting out declines.

"It’s hard to see how standards won’t fall….and there are questions over whether Lorraine will want to be associated with that. Lorraine and her team are perfectionists - it’s why the show is loved by so many."

The source also said the news was a "kick in the teeth" after ITV announced the show had its highest ratings in four years.

Lorraine Kelly revealed she underwent keyhole surgery in May. Picture: ITV

Another insider added: "This is a presenter who has just come back from having an operation, has won a BAFTA, is enjoying record ratings….and then ITV show their appreciation by yanking her off air half the year.

"Staff are beside themselves, and have been in tears constantly. It doesn’t make any sense given the trajectory the show is on."

These statements come after ITV revealed there would be job cuts due to changes on the daytime schedule, with many employees feeling "devastated" by the announcement.

Lorraine Kelly has not spoken out after the news was announced. Picture: Getty

One insider revealed: "The devastation among the staff is palpable after the announcement. To say it blindsided them would be an understatement.

"There had been whispers going round for some time over a merger between ITV News and Good Morning Britain, but no indication that the Daytime shows would be affected.

"We still don’t know how many people are going to lose their jobs, but rumours around 50% of the entire staff from GMB, Lorraine and This Morning will be affected which is staggering.

"All of the shows are produced by teams of super dedicated professionals, everyone is completely devastated."

Good Morning Britain is set to be extended. Picture: ITV

News of this change comes after Lorraine opened up about her health woes on GMB, revealing why she'd taken time off work.

The TV favourite stated: "Well, it was keyhole surgery to get rid of my ovaries and fallopian tubes keyhole is amazing. I've got three new holes in my body, fantastic, all healing beautifully."

She added: "Very uninvasive, really, really incredible, absolutely incredible. I was looked after so, so well."

Lorraine then revealed why she had the surgery telling GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley: "What happened was, do you remember I told you back in January I was coming back from India.

"And on the flight I had terrible, terrible pain, and it was a, a cyst that had burst, an ovarian cyst that had burst, and you know there was a bit of bleeding and then when I say discomfort, you know, I'm stoic but jeez, it was horrible.

"So I went to see Mr. Rafat, we had a, a scan and did all of that, and he said on the other side there's an ovary it looks a bit dodgy, best to just take it out, best to just get rid of it."

Lorraine Kelly was recovering from keyhole surgery. Picture: Instagram/Lorraine Kelly

However the journalist still needs to take things easy, confirming she wouldn't be able to hold her granddaughter Billie for a couple weeks.

Lorraine added: "When I went home, Steve (her husband) had to do everything. I’m not allowed to hoover, I’m not allowed to lift anything.

"But, you know, there’s (Billie) the best medicine in the world, that is the best medicine. Even though I can’t lift her, I can cuddle her."