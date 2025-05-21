Lorraine Kelly could 'quit' show after 'kick in the teeth' ITV cuts

21 May 2025, 13:26

Lorraine Kelly has sparked fears she may quit her ITV show
Lorraine Kelly has sparked fears she may quit her ITV show. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Following the news ITV was slashing Lorraine's run-time, there are worries the TV legend could quit her hit daytime show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Television insiders fear Lorraine Kelly, 65, could quit her daytime show after ITV announced dramatic changes to Lorraine.

On May 20th it was revealed Lorraine would be cut from 60 minutes to 30 minutes, with Good Morning Britain being extended by an extra half an hour to finish at 9:30am. This has led many to wonder whether the veteran journalist will quit the network following this shocking announcement.

News of this schedule change comes just days after the mother-of-one returned to the programme after undergoing surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes, which led the 65-year-old to take time off work.

Now with these new changes, sources have told The Mirror staff are concerned the TV star will leave the show.

Lorraine staff are concerned Lorraine Kelly will quit the show
Lorraine staff are concerned Lorraine Kelly will quit the show. Picture: ITV

An insider explained: "There are genuine fears among staff that Lorraine may decide to walk if the quality of the show they are putting out declines.

"It’s hard to see how standards won’t fall….and there are questions over whether Lorraine will want to be associated with that. Lorraine and her team are perfectionists - it’s why the show is loved by so many."

The source also said the news was a "kick in the teeth" after ITV announced the show had its highest ratings in four years.

Lorraine Kelly revealed she underwent keyhole surgery in May
Lorraine Kelly revealed she underwent keyhole surgery in May. Picture: ITV

Another insider added: "This is a presenter who has just come back from having an operation, has won a BAFTA, is enjoying record ratings….and then ITV show their appreciation by yanking her off air half the year.

"Staff are beside themselves, and have been in tears constantly. It doesn’t make any sense given the trajectory the show is on."

These statements come after ITV revealed there would be job cuts due to changes on the daytime schedule, with many employees feeling "devastated" by the announcement.

Lorraine Kelly has not spoken out after the news was announced
Lorraine Kelly has not spoken out after the news was announced. Picture: Getty

One insider revealed: "The devastation among the staff is palpable after the announcement. To say it blindsided them would be an understatement.

"There had been whispers going round for some time over a merger between ITV News and Good Morning Britain, but no indication that the Daytime shows would be affected.

"We still don’t know how many people are going to lose their jobs, but rumours around 50% of the entire staff from GMB, Lorraine and This Morning will be affected which is staggering.

"All of the shows are produced by teams of super dedicated professionals, everyone is completely devastated."

Good Morning Britain is set to be extended
Good Morning Britain is set to be extended. Picture: ITV

News of this change comes after Lorraine opened up about her health woes on GMB, revealing why she'd taken time off work.

The TV favourite stated: "Well, it was keyhole surgery to get rid of my ovaries and fallopian tubes keyhole is amazing. I've got three new holes in my body, fantastic, all healing beautifully."

She added: "Very uninvasive, really, really incredible, absolutely incredible. I was looked after so, so well."

Lorraine then revealed why she had the surgery telling GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley: "What happened was, do you remember I told you back in January I was coming back from India.

"And on the flight I had terrible, terrible pain, and it was a, a cyst that had burst, an ovarian cyst that had burst, and you know there was a bit of bleeding and then when I say discomfort, you know, I'm stoic but jeez, it was horrible.

"So I went to see Mr. Rafat, we had a, a scan and did all of that, and he said on the other side there's an ovary it looks a bit dodgy, best to just take it out, best to just get rid of it."

Lorraine Kelly was recovering from keyhole surgery
Lorraine Kelly was recovering from keyhole surgery. Picture: Instagram/Lorraine Kelly

However the journalist still needs to take things easy, confirming she wouldn't be able to hold her granddaughter Billie for a couple weeks.

Lorraine added: "When I went home, Steve (her husband) had to do everything. I’m not allowed to hoover, I’m not allowed to lift anything.

"But, you know, there’s (Billie) the best medicine in the world, that is the best medicine. Even though I can’t lift her, I can cuddle her."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Jesy Nelson will star in a new Amazon Prime Video documentary

Jesy Nelson announces new documentary about motherhood and life after Little Mix

Eamonn Holmes fell whilst on air

Eamonn Holmes falls off chair live on GB News weeks after being rushed to hospital

Is this confirmation JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are together?

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa appear to 'confirm' romance with loved-up pictures

The last known video of Liam Payne performing before his death aged 31, is a testament to the star's beautiful singing voice.

Liam Payne sings emotional cover of 'Love Yourself' in last ever performance

Vogue Williams has opened up about her marriage to Brian McFadden

Vogue Williams says Brian McFadden wasn't 'husband material' after admitting their marriage was a 'mistake'
Kaleb Cooper admitted he found Jeremy Clarkson "a pain".

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper clashes with 'incompetent' Jeremy Clarkson

ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When is Love Island back? The 2025 start date and time revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Lady Gaga was just a teenager when she sang live on NBC News in 2005

Unknown Lady Gaga stuns viewers during her first live TV performance aged 19

The Beckhams share a friendship with the Royal Family.

King Charles' surprising birthday gift to David Beckham revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Love Island will be airing a 10 year anniversary special episode

Love Island 10 year anniversary cast, start date and time revealed

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

The exact date and time Clarkson's Farm season 4 will be out

TV & Movies

Poundland could be sold for £1 as bidding starts this week.

Which Poundland shops are closing? Full list of stores shutting for good

Lifestyle

Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl

Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl and reveals special name

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out after her recent surgery

Lorraine Kelly reveals life-changing impact of having surgery to remove ovaries

Jesy Nelson twin baby names explained

Jesy Nelson twin baby names explained: What do Ocean, Story, Jade and Monroe mean?

X Factor star Tony Adkins has died

X Factor legend Tony Adkins dies aged 64 as tributes pour in

Jason Derulo 'The Last Dance' world tour

Jason Derulo 'The Last Dance' world tour: UK dates, venues and how to get tickets

Events

Remember Monday finished 19th at Eurovision 2025

Eurovision: UK's Remember Monday break silence after receiving zero points from viewers

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster welcome twins

Jesy Nelson gives birth to twins: Ex-Little Mix star welcomes babies with very unique names
Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on 'Deal or No Deal'?

TV & Movies

What does 'Ich Komme' mean?

What does 'Ich Komme' mean? Erika Vikman's controversial Eurovision song lyrics explained

Sophie Elis-Bextor has replaced Ncuti Gatwa as the UK's Eurovision spokesperson

Why has Sophie Ellis-Bextor replaced Ncuti Gatwa as UK Eurovision spokesperson?

Who are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer?

Eurovision 2025 hosts: Who are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer?

Remember Monday are the UK entrant for The Eurovision Song Contest 2025

How to vote for the UK in Eurovision 2025 explained

Eurovision 2025 final running order

Eurovision 2025 final running order: Full list of when each country will perform