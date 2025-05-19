Lorraine Kelly reveals life-changing impact of having surgery to remove ovaries

19 May 2025, 13:26

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out after her recent surgery
Lorraine Kelly has spoken out after her recent surgery. Picture: Instagram/Lorraine Kelly/ITV

By Hope Wilson

TV legend Lorraine Kelly has spoken out after undergoing keyhole surgery to remove her ovaries.

Lorraine Kelly, 65, has revealed the real reason she had her ovaries removed and the impact it has had on her daily life.

Earlier this year the mother-of-one disclosed she was undergoing surgery following some health worries, resulting in her taking some time away from presenting while she recovered.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on May 19th, the TV star opened up about her recent surgery which saw Ranvir Singh take over hosting duties on her show Lorraine.

The 65-year-old revealed: "Well, it was keyhole surgery to get rid of my ovaries and fallopian tubes keyhole is amazing. I've got three new holes in my body, fantastic, all healing beautifully."

Lorraine Kelly revealed she underwent keyhole surgery in May
Lorraine Kelly revealed she underwent keyhole surgery in May. Picture: ITV

She added: "Very uninvasive, really, really incredible, absolutely incredible. I was looked after so, so well."

Lorraine then revealed why she had the surgery telling GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley: "What happened was, do you remember I told you back in January I was coming back from India.

"And on the flight I had terrible, terrible pain, and it was a, a cyst that had burst, an ovarian cyst that had burst, and you know there was a bit of bleeding and then when I say discomfort, you know, I'm stoic but jeez, it was horrible.

"So I went to see Mr. Rafat, we had a, a scan and did all of that, and he said on the other side there's an ovary it looks a bit dodgy, best to just take it out, best to just get rid of it."

Lorraine Kelly spoke about her health woes on Good Morning Britain
Lorraine Kelly spoke about her health woes on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

However the journalist still needs to take things easy, confirming she wouldn't be able to hold her granddaughter Billie for a couple weeks.

Lorraine added: "When I went home, Steve (her husband) had to do everything. I’m not allowed to hoover, I’m not allowed to lift anything.

"But, you know, there’s (Billie) the best medicine in the world, that is the best medicine. Even though I can’t lift her, I can cuddle her."

Lorraine Kelly revealed she was recovering from surgery. Pictured with granddaughter Billie
Lorraine Kelly revealed she was recovering from surgery. Pictured with granddaughter Billie. Picture: Instagram/Lorraine Kelly

She continued: "Pathology came back, everything is fine, everything is OK, nothing sinister at all.

"That’s very reassuring. It’s preventative and it means it’s one less worry. So for me it was, it was actually an amazing thing to do and the right thing to do.

"And then, I would just say to anybody, if you’re worried, I mean, make sure that you go and get yourself checked out.”

Lorraine Kelly has taken some time off to recover
Lorraine Kelly has taken some time off to recover. Picture: Getty

Lorraine announced she was undergoing surgery on May 3rd, telling fans at the time: "Just wanted to let you know I'm having a wee procedure today.

"I've not been feeling all that well for a little while, so I had some scans and tests, and I have to have my ovaries and my tubes taken out."

She added: "It's purely preventative. It's going to be with keyhole surgery, which is incredible, I'm being very well looked after, and I'll obviously see you really soon, and I'm gonna be totally fine."

Lorraine Kelly was recovering from keyhole surgery
Lorraine Kelly was recovering from keyhole surgery. Picture: Instagram/Lorraine Kelly

Speaking post-surgery, Lorraine wrote on Instagram: "Thanks so much for all your get well wishes. Billie providing the best medicine ever with lots of cuddles for her granny. Hopefully back to work on Monday. I’ve missed you."

