Louis Tomlinson's sister Lottie makes heartbreaking tribute to sibling Félicité after tragic death

The Tomlinson family suffered tragedy when their mother died two years ago. Picture: Lottie Tomlinson/IG/Louis IG

Félicité's death reportedly left Louis and family members distraught, after she was found dead following a suspected heart attack at her flat in Earls Court, West London last week.

Louis Tomlinson's sister Lottie took to Instagram to pay tribute to their younger sister Félicité, who tragically died following a heart attack at the age of 18.

In a heartbreaking post beauty blogger Lottie revealed she would take comfort in knowing her younger sister would be reunited with their mother Johanna, who tragically died following a battle with leukaemia two years ago.

Posting a series of childhood snaps, with herself and Félicité, Lottie wrote: "Fizzy, my baby sister, my best friend. I’m incomplete without you, I’m empty. I can’t picture my life without you.

"I wish we could have lived life together for a little longer. Mama needed you and you needed her, you’re finally together again. I love you always, Dotty x". (sic)

Félicité's twin sisters, Daisy and Phoebe, 14, also took to Instagram on Sunday to make heartfelt tributes to their sibling who was known as 'Fizzie'.

In a tribute, in which she posted a picture of her sister, Phoebe said: "Words don’t even begin to describe how shocked and broken hearted we all are. You were my best friend, sister, motivator and person that could make me laugh until I cried.

"I’m lost without you and the thought of never seeing you again scares me like you wouldn’t believe. I will love you forever and ever and you and mama will have a place in my heart until the day I die.

Lottie Tomlinson made an emotional post in memory of Félicité . Picture: Instagram/Lottie

"Please tell me your watching over us and that you will always remember the way we all laughed together.

"Our memories will stay with me forever. We made so many. I remember me, Dais, Lotts and you all sleeping in the same room on two bunk beds and we’d chat all night about random things that made us giggle.

"You were the best at story telling. Mummy needed you and you desperately needed her.

"I’m so glad your together now and she has you to rub her feet in heaven like you used to. I pray that you’re in a better place now. We love you like you wouldn’t believe. Fly high my beautiful sister." (sic)

Louis Tomlinson and Félicité were very close . Picture: Lottie Tomlinson/IG

Daisy later took to the photo-sharing platform to remember her late sibling, writing: "This is the fourth time I’ve tried to write this. No words will come close to explaining how broken I am, once again.

"My precious sister. My heart is bleeding. I keep imagining and praying they have the wrong person. Not my sister, not my best friend.

"It was only a few weeks ago that we were sat on the sofa bed at 3am drinking tea, eating French fries and chatting about the future. You told me about all your plans. We were excited.

"I pushed you away when you tried cuddling me, I thought I would have so many more chances to do that. I would cuddle you a million times over if you were still here, with me. Protecting me from this cruel world."

Describing their close bond, Daisy continued: "I can still feel your arms wrapping around my waist and your lips kissing my head. I can hear your voice.

"I want to hold you, keep you safe. Tell you how much you meant to me and how much I adored you. I’m frightened without you. You’ve left me feeling alone.

"Mama needed you. I hope you are happier up there with her. make sure you don’t forget about us. keep us in your conversations. I have two angels now, watching over me. I can’t wait to make you both so proud of me."