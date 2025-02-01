Louis Walsh facts: X Factor judge's age, health, net worth and career explained

Louis Walsh is a CBB housemate. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Louis Walsh, born on August 5th, 1952, has been one of the most influential figures in the British and Irish music industry for over four decades.

Best known as the straight-talking judge on The X Factor for an impressive 13 series, Walsh first made his mark managing Irish boyband Boyzone in the 1990s.

His keen eye for talent and understanding of the pop music landscape led him to even greater success with Westlife, who achieved an unprecedented 14 UK number-one singles under his guidance.

The Dublin-born impresario's trademark blend of brutal honesty and dry wit has made him a household name, transforming him from a behind-the-scenes manager into one of television's most recognisable personalities.

Louis Walsh is taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2024. Picture: ITV

How old is Louis Walsh?

Louis Walsh was born on August 5th, 1952, making him 71 years old in 2024.

He hails from Kiltimagh, a small market town in County Mayo, Ireland, though many associate him with Dublin, where he later built his music empire.

Despite his fame and success in the glittering world of entertainment, Walsh has never forgotten his Irish roots, and his distinctive Mayo accent remains one of his most recognisable characteristics.

Growing up as one of nine children in rural Ireland certainly shaped his down-to-earth approach, even after becoming one of the most powerful figures in the British and Irish music industry.

How tall is Louis Walsh?

Louis Walsh is 1.75m making him 5ft 7inches.

Louis Walsh was a judge on The X Factor. Picture: ITV

What is Louis Walsh's net worth?

Louis Walsh's net worth is said to be around £116 million.

The music mogul made the majority of his wealth by managing bands such as Boyzone, Westlife and Girls Aloud.

He also has a varied TV career, appearing as a judge on Popstars: The Rivals, The X Factor and Ireland's Got Talent.

Is Louis Walsh married?

Louis Walsh has never married. He's remarkably private about his personal life, which stands in stark contrast to his outspoken nature about all things music industry.

In a refreshingly candid 2013 interview, Walsh explained that he's married to his work, suggesting that his passion for discovering and nurturing new talent has always taken precedence over romance.

What health issues has Louis Walsh had?

In late 2024, Louis Walsh gave fans a positive update on his health, revealing that he is in remission from a rare form of blood cancer.

The former X Factor judge was diagnosed with Waldenström's macroglobulinaemia, which is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, while he was participating in Celebrity Big Brother.