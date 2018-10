Louis Walsh dumps Boyzone

Band advised they should split up

Louis Walsh has dumped Boyzone and told the band it's time to split up.

According to reports, poor sales of their latest tour has prompted Walsh to drop the band.

Some say Ronan Keating's extra-marital affair with a dancer is also to blame, as it has had a damaging effect on the band.

However Boyzone are said to have no intention to call it a day and are likely to carry on without Walsh.