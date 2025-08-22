Love Is Blind UK season 2 couples still together revealed

The Love Is Blind UK season two couples have been revealed. Picture: Netflix

Which Love Is Blind UK season two couples are still together?

Love Is Blind UK season two kicked off with a bang on Netflix as the brand new contestants joined the experiment alongside Emma Willis and Matt Willis with the hopes of finding their forever partner.

This year viewers watched as Kieran and Megan, Bardha and Jed, Billy and Ashleigh, and Kal and Sarover get engaged, with Javen and Katisha splitting shortly after meeting.

While some of the season one couples sill together, fans are keen to know whether this year's pairings are currently in a relationship or have split since filming.

Which Love Is Blind UK couples are still together? Here is everything we know about their relationships.

The cast of Love is Blind UK season 2 has been revealed. Picture: Netflix

Kieran and Megan

Kieran and Megan got engaged on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Kieran and Megan had an interesting journey in the pods, after Kieran got to know her and fellow Love Is Blind UK star Sophie.

Whilst he was speaking to both women Kieran chose to give Megan a gift, which rattled Sophie and led her to call things off with him. However this worked out in his benefit as Kieran continued to bond with Megan and the couple's connection became stronger, eventually leading them to meet face-to-face.

The pair enjoyed meeting each other's friends and families, however tensions arose when Kieran was reunited with Sophie at an event whilst Megan watched on. The former lovebirds talked things through and end on a civil note, but Megan was quick to remind Kieran of how Sophie treated her in the experiment.

Now, these two have not confirmed whether they are together or not, however eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Kieran and Megan have been posting pictures from the same places at the same time, hinting they could still be in a relationship!

Billy and Ashleigh

Billy and Ashleigh are a couple on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

These two hit it off straight away when they met in the pods and quickly bonded over their appreciation of the army.

After getting to know each other the pair declared their love, however it wasn't plain sailing as Billy was concerned Ashleigh's job as cabin crew may cause an issue in their relationship. This comes after his first marriage ended in divorce after the couple's conflicting schedules drew them apart.

Despite this, Ashleigh and Billy talk things through and pledge they will make time for each other and give their relationship a shot. This leads to Billy proposing to Ashleigh and the couple reuniting face-to-face outside of the pods.

During their retreat the pair got on like a house on fire, however tensions arose when the couple returned to the UK and embarked on a food shop. Whilst in the supermarket Ashleigh commented on her love for cakes and sweet treats, however Billy revealed he likes to control what he eats and wouldn't have those kind of foods.

After feeling conflicted about their shopping trip, Ashleigh opens up about feeling overwhelmed with Billy's regimented eating style, however her partner confirms he would prioritise her over his routine.

At the time of writing it isn't clear whether these two are together or not, however we're keeping our eyes firmly peeled for any developments.

Kal and Sarover

Kal and Sarover are dating on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Kal and Sarover quickly opened up to each other, with the couple bonding over their similar family set-up after discovering their parents both divorced when they went off to university. During this discussion Kal revealed he was half Pakistani, with Sarover opening up about her Indian heritage. This leads to Kal bringing up the history of conflict between the two countries, confessing that he would be concerned that Sarover's parents wouldn't accept him.

Despite these concerns, Kal and Sarover continue to grow their connection and decided to meet face-to-face outside the pods. Whilst enjoying the retreat, Sarover becomes concerned when Kal confesses she isn't his usual type as he has dated white, blonde women in the past.

Heading back to the UK the pair meet each other's family, with Sarover's family giving Kal their blessing.

It currently isn't known whether these two are still together, however all shall be revealed shortly.

Jed and Bardha

Jed and Bardha met each other in the pods. Picture: Netflix

Bardha and Jed hit it off straight away with the couple bonding over their hopes of having two children and shared how proud they were of their family heritage. Bardha went on to open up about her family fleeing to the UK when she was five-years-old after the war in Kosovo breaking out, resulting in her having a tight-knit relationship with her family.

Upon meeting each other for the first time the pair were over-the-moon, with Bardha claiming: "It was the best moment of my life so far."

Things were smooth sailing as they meet each other's family, however Bardha's friend raised concerns that the couple haven't had an argument yet.

It is currently unknown if Bardha and Jed are still together.