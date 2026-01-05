Love Island All Stars lineup revealed as 2026 cast confirmed

The Love Island All Stars cast has been revaled. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

Who are the Love Island All Stars cast? The 2026 Islanders names, ages and Love Island history explained.

Love Island: All Stars is just a week away, and some of the most memorable Islanders from across the show’s ten-year history are getting ready to head back into the villa.

The opening line-up includes two former winners, several runners-up and finalists and producers are promising plenty of twists and turns as Maya Jama is back to present the show.

In a new move, the Islanders will spend six weeks in the South African villa rather than the usual five which has seen couples Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen, and Tom Clare and Molly Smith crowned winners.

So who are the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026? Here is everything you need to know.

Love Island All Stars cast

Belle Hassan, 27 (Series 5)

Belle entered as a Casa Amor bombshell and quickly hit it off with Anton Danyluk. Picture: ITV

Belle entered as a Casa Amor bombshell and quickly hit it off with Anton Danyluk in 2019.

The pair left the villa on day 56 after receiving the fewest public votes and dated for just five weeks after the show before calling it quits.

Whitney Adebayo, 28 (Series 10)

Whitney joined on day three and was initially paired with Mehdi Edno before coupling up with Lochan Nowacki. Picture: ITV

Whitney joined on day three and was initially paired with Mehdi Edno before coupling up with Lochan Nowacki in 2023.

The couple finished as runners-up and dated for nearly two years before their split in April 2025.

Millie Court, 29 (Series 7)

Millie entered on day nine and quickly fell for Welsh contestant Liam Reardon. Picture: ITV

Millie entered on day nine and quickly fell for Welsh contestant Liam Reardon in 2021 however they separated in 2022.

The pair reunited a year later but split again in September 2025, with distance cited as the reason.

Jess Harding, 25 (Series 10)

Jess was an original Islander who coupled up with Sammy Root. Picture: ITV

Jess was an original Islander who coupled up with Sammy Root in 2023, with the couple going on to win the show.

Despite the public believing in their love story, it wasn't meant to be as the pair split just two months after leaving the villa.

Leanne Amaning, 28 (Series 6)

Leanne joined as an OG girl and coupled up with Mike Boateng before being dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

Leanne joined as an OG girl and coupled up with Mike Boateng before being dumped from the villa in 2020.

She left single after several weeks in the competition.

Helena Ford, 29 (Series 12)

Helena appeared in the most recent series, where she found herself in a love triangle with Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan. Picture: ITV

Helena appeared in the most recent series, where she found herself in a love triangle with Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan in 2025.

Harry ultimately chose Shakira, and the couple went on to win the show while Helena was dumped from the Island alongside Blu after receiving the fewest votes.

Sean Stone, 26 (Series 11)

Sean joined on day one and coupled up with Matilda Draper on day 17. Picture: ITV

Sean joined on day one and coupled up with Matilda Draper on day 17 in 2024.

They finished in third place but ended their relationship just weeks after the show wrapped in August.

Charlie Frederick, 30 (Series 4)

Charlie entered the villa on day eight but was dumped just five days later alongside Hayley Hughes. Picture: ITV

Charlie entered the villa on day eight but was dumped just five days later alongside Hayley Hughes in 2018.

This time around, he’ll be hoping for a longer stay — and a stronger connection.

Ciaran Davies, 22 (Series 11)

Ciaran, one of the original boys of his series, coupled up with Nicole Samuel. Picture: ITV

Ciaran, one of the original boys of his series, coupled up with Nicole Samuel in 2024.

The pair were crowned runners-up but split four months after the show ended.

Shaq Muhammad, 27 (Series 9)

Shaq entered on day one and immediately coupled with Tanya Manhenga. Picture: ITV

Shaq entered on day one and immediately coupled with Tanya Manhenga in 2023.

Despite a rocky patch mid-season, they reached the final and finished fourth.

The couple split in August 2024 after a year together.

Tommy Bradley, 22 (Series 12)

Tommy started off with Megan before later coupling with Emily and then Lucy. Picture: ITV

Tommy started off with Megan before later coupling with Emily and then Lucy in 2025.

On day 34, he and Lucy found themselves in the bottom three couples after a public vote, with winners Shakira and Ty ultimately chose to send them home.

Jack Keating, 26 (Series 8)

Since entering the villa, Jack has become a father, welcoming a daughter with ex-girlfriend Keely Iqbal. Picture: ITV

The son of Boyzone’s Ronan Keating, Jack Keating entered as a Casa Amor bombshell in 2022 but failed to form a connection and was sent home after just five days.

Since then, he’s become a father, welcoming a daughter with ex-girlfriend Keely Iqbal.

Love Island: All Stars begins Monday, 12 January at 9pm on ITV2.