Love Island 10 year anniversary cast, start date and time revealed

Love Island will be airing a 10 year anniversary special episode. Picture: Instagram/Millie Court/Whitney Adebayo/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Love Island: A Decade of Love will see some iconic Islanders get together to re-live their most memorable moments on the show.

Love Island is back for another series of romance in 2025, however before we experience a summer of love, some of our favourite Islanders will return for the 10 year anniversary special.

This one off episode titled Love Island: A Decade of Love will see some legendary cast members tell cameras about their experience on the show and how their life has changed since taking part. They will also take a look back at some of the most iconic moments on the show which have become part of UK pop culture.

We can't wait to hear all the gossip about the dramatic splits, friendship fallouts and of course the successful couples who found love on the show.

Here is everything we know so far about the Love Island: A Decade of Love including the cast, start date and time.

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Love Island: A Decade of Love cast

The Love Island 10 year reunion cast has been revealed with legends such as Dani Dyer, Curtis Pritchard Liam Reardon and Millie Court all joining the show.

Series two winners Cara De La Hoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey will be telling all about their family life, while couples Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope will also be making an appearance.

Other Islanders include Georgia Steel, Gabby Allen, Hannah Elizabeth, Anton Danyluk, Whitney Adebayo, Catherine Agbaje and Montana Brown.

Georgia Steel will appear on the Love Island reunion episode. Picture: Instagram/Georgia Steel

When is Love Island: A Decade of Love on?

The exact start date for the Love Island reunion special has not been revealed however it is believed to begin before season 12 airs in June.

Speaking about the episode, Creative Director Mike Spencer said: "We've had an incredible ten years of love, drama and unforgettable moments in the villa - now it's time to look back and celebrate the icons who made it all happen.

"Expect big laughs and plenty of heart as we revisit a decade of Love Island magic."

Love Island series two winners Cara and Nathan will return. Pictured with children Freddie-George and Delilah. Picture: Getty

What time does Love Island: A Decade of Love start?

The start time for the Love Island anniversary special has not been confirmed, however the episode will air on ITV2 an ITVX.

Giving fans an insight into the show, Paul Mortimer, Head of Reality at ITV said: "Love Island has become a true phenomenon over the past decade, delivering must-see TV moments every summer.

"This special offers viewers a chance to relive some of the show's most iconic moments with the Islanders who made them so memorable."