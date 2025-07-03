Love Island star Billykiss's secret relationship with Dami Hope revealed

3 July 2025, 11:50

Billykiss is said to have once been in a relationship with Dami
Billykiss is said to have once been in a relationship with Dami. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Before Dami met Indiyah in Love Island 2022, it is believed he and Billykiss shared a romantic connection.

Love Island bombshell Billykiss Azeez has caused a stir on the show after coupling up with Conor Phillips, whilst also exploring her connection with Dejon Noel-Williams, much to Meg Moore's dismay.

However it appears this isn't Billykiss's only connection to Love Island, as it has been claimed that the TV star has previously dated a former Islander.

It has been revealed that the 28-year-old was once in a relationship with 2022 Love Island legend Dami Hope, who is now dating Indiyah Polack.

Insiders also confirmed that Dami and Billykiss own a business together after meeting whilst in Dublin.

Billykiss is said to have met Dami in Dublin
Billykiss is said to have met Dami in Dublin. Picture: ITV

A source told the MailOnline: "Bilikis and Dami have known each other for years after both growing up in Dublin."

They continued: "They dated a long time ago but still run a party business together so Dami not given a heads up on her villa entrance may not have gone down well.

"Their former fling is guaranteed to be discussed on Aftersun given Dami's girlfriend Indiyah is a regular panellist."

So far neither Billykiss, Dami or Indiyah have commented on the rumours, but it sounds like the former lovebirds have moved on and haven't been together for a while.

Dami and Indiyah have been together since meeting on Love Island 2022
Dami and Indiyah have been together since meeting on Love Island 2022. Picture: Instagram/Dami Hope

Last night Love Island viewers watched as Conor chose to couple up with Billykiss, leaving his current partner Alima single and therefore dumped from the villa.

Bombshell Ryan was also evicted from the show after none of the girls chose to recouple with him, despite going on dates with Toni and Shakira.

This means the remaining Islanders are Harry, Shakira, Toni, Conor, Dejon, Meg, Helena, Harrison, Yasmin, Giorgio, Ben, Billykiss, Emily and Tommy.

Alima and Ryan were dumped from Love Island
Alima and Ryan were dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

Viewers are counting down the days until Casa Amor and Movie Night is expected to arrive, as we wait for even more fiery interactions between the Islanders!

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX

