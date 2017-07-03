Love Island Could Get MORE Contestants After ITV2 Drop This Major Hint!

While we won't be rushing to apply for the show, it does have major implications for what juicy plot lines could lie ahead.

It's no secret that Love Island has had the nation glued to their TV screens for the past few weeks.

Now fans of the hit ITV2 reality show can have the chance to enter the villa with the likes of Camilla, Jonny and Kem as online applications are still open until this Friday 7th July.

If applications are still open for the current series, it means viewers could expect a whole new batch of contestants to enter the villa.

On the ITV2 website, it says: "Fancy spending the summer in our luxury villa with a host of hot hunks and gorge girls? We are still looking for Islanders. What you waiting for?"



Fans wanting to enter the show will have to divulge all about their love lives though, as the application form asks a number of questions about your dating background, including why your last relationship broke up and whether you’ve ever been in love, plus which current Love Island contestant you would like to date the most.

The application doesn't stop there. After writing a short dating profile about yourself you'll have to upload a one minute video in a bid to convince producers to pick you.

The news comes after a cruel twist saw Dom evicted from the villa on Sunday night.

Dom had been paired up with Montana, but after being sent to a separate villa for two nights, the contestants were forced to choose between staying in their current couple or choosing someone new.

After finding herself unlucky in love, Montana decided to pursue her connection with newbie Alex, which meant her longtime pal Dom was forced to leave the villa.