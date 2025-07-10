Love Island stars dumped after Casa Amor 'revealed' following shock recoupling

Love Island stars have been dumped from the villa after the recoupling. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who has been dumped from Love Island? Here is everything we know about the Islanders who have left the villa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Six Love Island stars have been dumped from the villa following the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling, which saw several Islanders left single.

Last night viewers watched the tense scenes as they boys returned to the main villa, with many of the original boys and girls picking a different partner, whilst some remained loyal to their current couple.

Fans saw Dejon and Megan reunite, whilst Emily was left devastated when Tommy returned with new girl Lucy, leaving her single and at risk of being dumped from the island.

It has now been revealed that the single Islanders have been dumped from the show and have already left the villa.

Emily was left single after the Casa Amor recoupling. Picture: ITV

A source told The Sun: "The Casa Amor recoupling is always hotly anticipated and this year the Islanders have been quick off the mark.

“Bosses were left gobsmacked by how far some of them were prepared to take it to ‘test their connection’, as they always like to say.

"It’s been the raunchiest break ever, with lots of bedroom scenes not even making it to air. It’s all led to spicy recoupling and several Islanders have bitten the dust."

Tommy chose to bring back Casa Amor girl Lucy. Picture: ITV

Following the recoupling, Emily, Giorgio, Martin, Chris, Yasmin and Rheo were left single, meaning they could be dumped from the villa.

While the names of the Islanders who have been dumped has not been revealed yet, many fans are convinced these single contestants will be the ones to go.

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the dumping, with one user writing: "giorgio might be the first love island male to get dumped because he was true to himself and genuine the entire time"

Another wrote: "6 islanders have been dumped and they're not all newbies. You can account for 4 of these with the Casa people who weren't picked, but if this is true the only logical answer for the other two is Giorgio and Emily #LoveIsland"

Giorgio chose to return to the Love Island villa single. Picture: ITV

The dramatic recoupling saw new couples form, including Billykiss and Boris, Shakira and Ty, Toni and Cach, Yasmin and Jamie as well as Ben and Andrada, Tommy and Lucy, Conor and Emma, and Harrison and Lauren.

The only two couples to remain together were Dejon and Meg, and Helena and Harry.

Tonight viewers will get to witness the shock dumping and see the fallout from the Casa Amor recoupling.