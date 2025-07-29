Love Island's Emily 'dating' 2024 winner Ciaran after villa dumping

29 July 2025, 15:43

Love Island stars Emily and Ciaran are said to be dating
Love Island stars Emily and Ciaran are said to be dating. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Moving on from her split with Tommy, Emily is back on the dating scene and said to be 'getting to know' Love Island winner Ciaran Davies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Emily Moran is said to be 'getting to know' to 2024 winner Ciaran Davies following her split from Tommy Bradley and his break-up with Nicole Samuel.

Although her series of Love Island is still airing, this hasn't stopped Emily from getting to know other people and it seems like the two Welsh stars have found a connection.

A source told The Sun: "Ciaran initially approached Emily when she left the show just to congratulate her and stuff on how she was and handled herself on the show towards the end, which got them to talking."

They continued: "Both have been getting to know each other on a more romantic level and they're looking to see how things go."

Emily Moran is rumoured to be dating Ciaran Davies
Emily Moran is rumoured to be dating Ciaran Davies . Picture: ITV

The source added: "Emily has no intention of moving back to Australia as of yet as she's focused on her work and recent brand deals here in the UK.

"But maybe who's to say that something romantically might also sway her decision to stay in the UK. Apparently she has something big on the horizon with some brand."

Ciaran Davies is reportedly getting to know Emily Moran
Ciaran Davies is reportedly getting to know Emily Moran. Picture: Instagram/Ciaran Davies

This romantic spark comes weeks after the 24-year-old was dumped from the villa after the partner Tommy Bradley decided to recouple with Casa Amor girl Lucy Quinn, leaving Emily single.

Speaking about her exit, the star revealed: "For me, as soon as he walked in with someone, I knew it was done for us two. With Tommy it would be hard to be friends now, I do still think he’s a good person, but right now it’s very fresh, my feelings are hurt. The dust needs to settle."

Tommy has similar feelings and is keen to catch up with Emily, with the 22-year-old stating: "I think she’s got a heart of gold and a great person in general. She ticked every single box I looked for in a girl and she’s my type but I just didn’t feel like that romantic spark was there.

"I am disappointed in myself about that because I don’t know why I felt like that. I’d love to catch up with her. She was a huge part of my Love Island journey."

Tommy Bradley was coupled up with Emily Moran
Tommy Bradley was coupled up with Emily Moran. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile Ciaran and his fellow winner Nicole shocked fans when they announced their split mere months after being crowned champion.

A representative for the pair told The Sun at the time: "Over the last couple of days Nicole and Ciaran have made the mutual decision to part ways.

"They have left the relationship on amicable terms, and will remain good friends going forward."

