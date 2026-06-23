Love Island first look sees Jasmine and Kavan clash in heated exchange

Jasmine and Kavan clash in the Love Island first look. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Love Island first look on Tuesday June 23rd sees tensions rise between Jamine and Kavan as Yasmin hints she may rekindle things with Aidan.

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The Love Island first look for Tuesday June 23rd follows on from the explosive game of Never Have I Ever, with Kavan, Samraj, Jasmine, and Mica debriefing on the Sundeck about Tina and Aidan’s fiery disagreement.

“I hear Tina, to be fair,” Jasmine begins.

As Samraj argues that Yasmin isn’t a viable option for Aidan, Jasmine continues, “It doesn’t matter though, because if he…”

Kavan and Samraj attempt to interject, but Jasmine seeks to finish her sentence and says, “Wait, I’m talking.”

Jasmine calles Kavan out. Picture: ITV

She resumes her point but Kavan tries to interrupt again. When Jasmine tells him that she’s still speaking, he replies, “Oh, chill out Jas.”

Displeased by his comment, Jasmine replies, “Don’t tell me to chill out, Kav. I’m being serious… don’t ever do that again.”

The atmosphere turns icy as the duo continue to bicker but can they move past their spat?

Kavan makes an error with Jasmine. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere, Simba attempts to clear the air with Tommy after he highlighted Simba’s antics during his earlier chat with the girls.

He pulls Tommy for a conversation by the Fire Pit, initially seeking a calm resolution, but the atmosphere quickly shifts.

“When you spoke to [the girls], you mentioned my name and what I did with Mica…” he says.

“I just felt like, if someone is truly taking accountability for their actions and is sorry for what they’ve done, do they really need to mention other people?” he continues.

When Tommy explains that his comments weren’t intended as an apology, but rather an attempt to get the girls to understand his perspective, Simba remains unconvinced.

Their debate continues as Simba suggests Tommy’s behaviour played a part in recent dumpings.

Failing to find middle ground, how will the pair conclude their conversation?

Tommy and simba talk things out. Picture: ITV

The next day, the atmosphere sizzles as Lorenzo receives a text that the group has been waiting for.

‘Islanders, tonight you will get each other’s hearts racing in a Boys vs Girls challenge.’

The Villa’s spiciest challenge makes its comeback, with the rules remaining simple. The boys and girls must compete to see who can send the most heart rates soaring through a series of sexy dances.

The girls take the lead and Ellie goes first, making a confident entrance in a dazzling red outfit. Her performance leaves a lasting impression, particularly on Finley, who finds himself speechless when questioned by the other boys about how he’s feeling.

One by one, the girls pull out all the stops, leaving the boys hot under the collar as they attempt to send their pulses through the roof.

Enjoying the performances, Sean quips, "I think I went exclusive too early boys," but is left flustered when Lola appears in a lacy white outfit complete with a mini veil.

While paying Aidan some attention, Yasmin whispers in his ear, “Did you miss me?”

As the girls deliver top notch performances, will the boys be able to match their energy?