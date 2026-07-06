Love Island first look sees Jasmine confront Kavan after his Casa Amor antics

6 July 2026, 13:10

Movie Night comes to an end on Love Island
Movie Night comes to an end on Love Island. Picture: Love Island

By Hope Wilson

The Love Island first look for Monday July 6th sees the fallout from Movie Night continue...

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As Movie Night continues, there’s one final tape left to play. "Catch me if you Kavan" puts Kavan’s Casa Amor antics under the spotlight, leaving the Villa divided.

Observing Jasmine’s reaction, Yasmin tells the boys, “This girl is absolutely heartbroken.” As emotions heighten Jasmine confronts the group, declaring, “The way you all back each other is disgusting,” while Finley and Samraj come to Kavan’s defence. 

As Movie Night concludes, Jasmine walks away from the garden, admitting, “That was crazy and it was worse than I even thought.”

Joined by the girls in the Dressing Room, she confesses, “This is the closest I’ve ever been to being cheated on… I don’t want it.” Has Movie Night pushed Jasmine and Kavan further apart?

Jasmine finally sees what Kavan has been up to in Casa Amor
Jasmine finally sees what Kavan has been up to in Casa Amor. Picture: Love Island

Following the fallout from Movie Night, Priya joins Mica and Samraj for a chat at the Firepit.

Before Priya can speak, Mica apologises, admitting, “That was horrific… you’re one of my closest friends here.” But Priya struggles to move past what she’s seen, replying, “You could have told me and you didn’t.”

Reflecting on the revelations from Movie Night, she continues, “I’ve been very graceful… why are you not telling me these things?” Samraj also apologises, admitting he regrets describing Priya as an “ick”, telling her, “it’s a bad comment to say and I take it back.”

As Mica and Samraj continue to apologise, will Priya be able to put this behind her? 

Samraj apologies to Priya
Samraj apologies to Priya. Picture: Love Island

Still reflecting on the fallout from Casa Amor, Simba opens up to Samraj about the mistakes he’s made. “I’ve messed up… I don’t want to be that guy anymore,” he admits. Offering some advice, Samraj warns him, “You found your person, but from your actions you might lose that person.”

Later, Simba sits down with Mara to apologise for the way he’s treated her. Speaking honestly about his regrets, he tells her, “I want to become a better person.” As they discuss his feelings for Angelista, Mara replies, “I think you’re in love, I can tell you that for free.” Can Simba prove he’s changed, or has the damage already been done?

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