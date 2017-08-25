Love Island Will Meet I'm A Celeb In Bizarre New Dating Show This Winter!

The daters will have to undertake a series of gruelling challenges in what will be the ultimate battle of the sexes to see which gender really have the upper hand.

If you're still suffering from Love Island withdrawal symptoms, then you might be in luck as bosses of the hit show are reportedly planning a winter dating series to mimic the programme's success.

'Survival of the Fittest' will put a bunch of bikini-clad singletons through their paces as they attempt to find love in a stunning South African villa.

However, there is a twist.

Outside of the tasks, the contestants will go on dates and producers hare hope sparks will fly in the house.

Fans of Love Island watched a string of drama unfold during series three this year but things could be even more tense on Survival of the Fittest.

While contestants are likely to strike up romantic relationships, they could prove a conflict of interest as the genders are competing against each other.

The announcement comes after former Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst hinted the show would return in winter, earlier this month.

Chloe, 21, appeared to drop a spoiler when she declared she may go back on This Morning as a correspondent for "Winter Love Island".

