Inside Love Island Luca Bish's past relationship with Saffron Barker

13 February 2025, 13:18

Love Island's Luca Bish has a past connection with Saffron Barker
Love Island's Luca Bish has a past connection with Saffron Barker. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Luca Bish's ex-girlfriend Saffron Barker appeared on Love Island All Stars as Harriett Blackmore's phone call from home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2025 has become about relationships on the outside of the villa as much as it has on the inside and it seems Luca Bish is having to deal with that more than anyone.

In recent days, the islander, who is coupled up with Grace Jackson, has had to face some serious questions and realities over his friendship with Harriett Blackmore who he has known since he was little. And now, his ex-girlfriend Saffron Barker has made an appearance on Love Island too.

With the boys out of the villa bonding over a game of paddle, the girls received phone calls from home and for Harriett, it was her close friend Saffron.

Here's everything you need to know about Luca's ex-girlfriend, including how Harriett knows her, and just what happened in their relationship.

Harriett Blackmore had a phone call from home with her best friend Saffron Barker
Harriett Blackmore had a phone call from home with her best friend Saffron Barker. Picture: ITV2

Who is Saffron Barker?

Famous in her own right, Saffron is a social media influencer, YouTube star and podcast host.

With nearly 2million followers on Instagram, she has become quite the force in the influencing world, often getting collaborations and deals.

Aged 24, she's also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing where she come in sixth place.

Saffron is currently dating model Josh Miln who she met at the end of 2025.

Luca Bish is now in a couple with Grace Jackson
Luca Bish is now in a couple with Grace Jackson. Picture: ITV2

When did Love Island's Luca Bish date Saffron Barker and what happened?

Luca and Saffron were officially dating a few years ago with Saffron giving it the "fling" label.

Speaking on a podcast, she said: "To be fair, he [Luca] wasn’t fully my ex. I was kind of just seeing him for a long time. No, we weren’t friends with benefits, but we didn’t quite get in a relationship."

Luca agreed they weren't officially boyfriend and girlfriend and despite cooling things off, they remained good friends.

At the time of entering Love Island in 2022, the All Stars contestant told Metro.co.uk: “We used to go to the same school in Brighton. I think she had just come out of a relationship. And then yeah, that was it.

"We just kind of hit the ground running a bit. We still remain really good mates.”

They blamed busy lifestyles for ending their relationship.

How does Love Island's Harriett Blackmore know Saffron Barker?

This week it all unfolded that Luca and Harriett have been friends "practically from birth" and now it's been revealed that Saffron was also part of that friendship circle.

All three of them grew up in Brighton and attended the same school together and have remained close friends since.

