Love Island's Tyla Carr Squirms On 'First Dates' After Her Date Brings His MUM!

The former Love Island star is still on the search for love just weeks after leaving the villa.

Love Island Tyla Carr may have only left the island two weeks ago but it appears she's still on the quest for love.

The 22-year-old brunette beauty, who received backlash for moving onto Mike Thalassitis the day after her partner Johnny Mitchell was dumped from the villa, popped up on 'First Dates' on Tuesday night, much to the surprise viewers.

However, it seems her ambitions to find herself a "family man" were cut short after a very awkward date on the show.

Things got off to a cracking start when she first met the pony-tail clad hunk named Bobby.

However, their date took a strange turn when he introduced himself and his MOTHER, who was perched beside him with a beaming grin.

Obviously sensing the tension in the room, Bobby tried to break the ice as he said: "This is a bit awkward - this is my mum."

Tyla giggled nervously she was clearly stumped for words, as her date's mum chirped: "I'm not here to escort him. It will get over that awkward 'when are we going to meet your mum'. It's done!"

Luckily for Tyla, Bobby's mum wasn't there as a third wheel, she was at the restaurant waiting to meet her own date!

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their confusion after spotting the controversial reality star on yet another dating show, despite the fact she filmed the episode before appearing on Love Island.

@FirstDates hang on isnt that the same girl on #firstdates as on #LoveIsland is she on all the dating shows? #TylaCarr — Ceril Campbell (@CerilCampbell) July 25, 2017

Could it be...Tyla Carr from #loveisland now looking for love on #FirstDates ??? — Lizzie Ramsden (@lizzie_ramsden) July 25, 2017

Meanwhile, a romance between Tyla and Love Island co-star Mike are looking a little bleak after a leaked recording obtained by The Sun revealed he has no intentions of dating the brunette beauty outside of the villa.

We guess Tyla's quest for love goes on.